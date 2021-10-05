NEW BETHLEHEM – As the Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA) enters its fourth week of a strike with no immediate end in sight, comments and actions from both sides have heated up.
According to a recent letter issued by Robert Zaruta, chief negotiator for the Redbank Valley School Board Bargaining Committee, the district rejected RVEA’s request for both sides to enter voluntary non-binding arbitration on Sept. 29. Explaining their refusal in a written statement, Zaruta said that the district has already presented its “best and final offer” and arbitration would not change that offer.
“Voluntarily agreeing to go through arbitration would be a willful waste of taxpayer money,” Zaruta said. He noted further that because RVEA subsequently chose to continue the strike through Oct. 19, the district will be required to go to non-binding arbitration.
“In such a situation the commonwealth pays half of the cost of arbitration,” he said. “The commonwealth will not pay anything if the district proceeds with voluntary arbitration.”
Zaruta went on to say that in addition to rejecting RVEA’s request, the district offered a two-part alternative which would end the strike immediately and ensure that another strike would not take place in the spring.
First, as stated in Zaruta’s letter, RVEA would put the district’s “best and final offer” to a full-member ratification vote. Secondly, if the ratification vote failed, RVEA would allow the community to decide the outcome of the RVEA contract by a Spring 2022 binding ballot referendum.
Zaruta said that contrary to concerns raised by RVEA, there is nothing in Act 88 — which outlines the procedures of collective bargaining — “which prohibits the parties from agreeing to have a referendum regarding the RVEA contract.”
“While the district cannot unilaterally force a referendum, the parties can mutually agree to it,” he said, stating that RVEA said it could not agree to the referendum proposal because the parties are required to follow all procedural mandates set forth under Act 88. “Yet, when the RVEA requested voluntary non-binding arbitration, it specially asked the district to disregard some Act 88 procedural mandates.”
On Sept. 30, Zaruta said, RVEA rejected the proposal, which means that, barring any sudden change, the strike will continue until Oct. 19, when the teachers are required to return to the classroom.
In addition to a modified calendar ensuring that students will receive the required 180 days of instruction by June 15, both sides will be required to enter mandatory non-binding arbitration at that time.
Immediately following word that the union rejected the offer, the district terminated the teachers’ insurance coverage as of Oct. 1. Teachers may continue insurance coverage by opting into a COBRA plan at their own expense.
Dr. Chad Shaffer, chief negotiator for the district, said that the district was advised that “it is standard practice to transfer the expense of monthly health insurance premiums from the employer to the employee during a strike, and the district moved forward with doing so.”
“District teachers are able to maintain their health insurance coverage by paying for a COBRA plan within sixty days, and to pay for it, they may use their health savings accounts, which the district contributed 55 percent of the funds to this year,” he said.
Countering the board’s action and Shaffer’s suggestion, Patrick Andrekovich, UniServ Representative with the Pennsylvania State Education Association which represents Redbank’s teachers, said in an email late Tuesday afternoon that not only have the teachers not received a COBRA notice, but their HSAs have been frozen, preventing teachers from utilizing their accounts for medical expenses.
“Whether it was on purpose or accidental, the HSA accounts are frozen and teachers have not had access to those funds since Oct. 1,” he said, noting that several teachers were recently denied access to their HSA accounts to purchase prescriptions, which had to be paid out-of-pocket. There is also concern for those who have scheduled appointments and may not be able to cover the expenses. “The board has put Redbank Valley taxpayers in jeopardy of paying those costs.”
In fact, he continued, the Northwest Area School District lost an arbitration in 2010 and were forced to reimburse the employees for their COBRA payments and all out-of-pocket costs that would have been covered by district insurance.
Likewise, Andrekovich said that standard practice is to receive a 30-day notice prior to terminating health care coverage and making a COBRA choice.
“This decision [to terminate insurance coverage] not only affects the teachers but also their families, including many young children that attend the Redbank Valley schools,” read an RVEA-generated Facebook post from Oct. 1, pointing out that this is not common practice for school boards to levy against striking teachers, especially in the midst of a pandemic. “Regardless of how you feel about the strike, we can all agree eliminating health insurance for children is uncalled for.”
Regarding the district’s request to involve the community, Andrekovich pointed out the board’s seemingly selective use of a referendum vote.
“There were no referendums held to agree to pay an attorney $200 per hour, to establish the superintendent’s salary, the severance pay for former Superintendent Dr. Mastillo, the severance pay to former Superintendent Mr. Drzweicki or to not purchase flood insurance that resulted in a $500,000 bill to the taxpayers of Redbank Valley School District,” he said, adding that a “referendum” is held every four years with the election of school board directors. “The referendum issue was a clever ploy to avoid going to voluntary arbitration.”