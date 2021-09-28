NEW BETHLEHEM – At the latest negotiation session between the striking RVEA teachers and members of the Redbank Valley District negotiations committee, the district presented its “best and final offer” which was rejected by the Redbank Valley Education Association.
Following the rejection, the teachers submitted a request to enter voluntary non-binding arbitration, in which a neutral party enters the negotiation process to assist both sides in reaching a fair agreement.
Patrick Andrekovich, UniServ Representative with the Pennsylvania State Education Association which represents Redbank’s teachers and support staff, said that this means that the district has to agree to enter into the process.
“They are not obligated to do it, but the students can’t return to the classroom prior to Oct. 20, if they don’t,” said Andrekovich. “Currently, we would have to continue the strike until Oct. 19 for mandatory non-binding arbitration to be triggered.”
According to documents released by Robert D. Zaruta, chief negotiator for the Redbank Valley School Board Bargaining Committee, following the Sept. 23 meeting, the district’s proposal offered teachers five options for wage increases, giving the teachers the opportunity to select the option which works best for them. The options included:
• Option 1: Step movement in all 5 years of CBA. Each employee receiving step movement (those in their first 15 years of employment) will receive an average raise of $1,700 more in salary in each year of the CBA. Increase each step by $285 in each year of the CBA. No lump sum payment due to retroactive raises. District pays approximately $177,000 in retroactive raises despite not receiving any health insurance concessions during the first two years of the contract, which averages approximately $2,150 per teacher.
• Option 2: Increase each step by $1,425 in Year 1 of CBA plus step. Step movement only in years 2 through 5 of CBA (no additional raises beyond step movement). Each employee receiving step movement (those in their first 15 years of employment) will receive an average raise of $1,700 more in salary in each year of the CBA. No lump sum payment due to retroactive raises. District pays approximately $433,000 in retroactive raises despite not receiving any health insurance concessions during the first two years of the contract, which averages approximately $5,286 per teacher.
• Option 3: Step and wage freeze in years 1 and 2 of CBA. Increase each step by $810 in Year 3 of CBA plus step movement. Increase each step by $825 in Year 4 of CBA plus step movement. Increase each step by $855 in Year 5 of CBA plus step movement. Each employee receiving step movement (those in their first 15 years of employment) will receive an average raise of $1,700 more in salary in years 3-5. One-time signing bonus paid to all teachers in the amount of $2,000 to be paid within 30 days of ratification of the contract. District pays approximately $164,000 in signing bonuses.
• Option 4: Step movement only in years 1 and 2 of CBA (no additional raises beyond step movement). Increase each step by $475 in Years 3 through 5 of CBA plus step movement in years 3 through 5. Each employee receiving step movement (those in their first 15 years of employment) will receive an average raise of $1,700 more in salary in each year of the CBA. No lump sum payment due to retroactive raises. District pays approximately $199,787 in retroactive raises despite not receiving any health insurance concessions during the first two years of the contract, which averages approximately $2,435 per teacher.
• Option 5: Increase each step by $1,240 in year 1 and year 2 of CBA. No step-movement in years 1 and 2 of CBA. Step movement only in years 3 through 5 (no additional raises beyond step movement). Each employee receiving step movement (those in their first 15 years of employment) will receive an average raise of $1,700 more in salary in years 3-5 of the CBA. No lump sum payment due to retroactive raises. District pays approximately $305,000 in retroactive raises despite not receiving any health insurance concessions during the first two years of the contract, which averages approximately $3,720 per teacher.
As part of the proposal, the District also asked the teachers to accept co-pays on some medical services they receive. Currently, the teachers do not pay any co-pays. The co-pays included in District’s proposal are as follows:
• 2021-22 School Year: Emergency Room, $125; Urgent Care, $10; Office Visit, $10; Specialist Visit, $15; Brand Name Medicine, $20 (generic $0); Mandatory Mail Order Medicine.
• 2022-23 School Year: Emergency Room, $125; Urgent Care, $20; Office Visit, $20; Specialist Visit, $30; Brand Name Medicine, $20 (generic $0); Mandatory Mail Order Medicine; Spinal Manipulation, $20.
• 2023-24 School Year: Emergency Room, $125; Urgent Care, $20; Office Visit, $20; Specialist Visit, $30; Brand Name Medicine, $20 (generic $0); Mandatory Mail Order Medicine; Spinal Manipulation, $20; PT/OT, $10.
“The district’s proposal represented a compromise and was made in an attempt to find middle ground between the district’s and teachers’ prior proposals,” Zaruta said, pointing out that the district’s most recent proposal increased recurring costs by approximately $110,000 over the life of the five-year contract. “Additionally, the district proposal demonstrated a willingness by the district to use a significant amount of its remaining fund balance to help pay for the salary proposals in order to maintain a balanced budget.”
Following word of RVEA rejecting the proposal, Zaruta said, “The district committee was greatly disappointed to learn that the teacher committee counterproposal actually moved the parties further apart.” He pointed out that the teacher’s proposal “sought approximately $130,000 more in recurring costs over the five-year contract than the teachers sought in their Aug. 30 proposal.”
For their part, RVEA responded by saying that the district’s latest proposal is basically the same as the proposal that RVEA rejected at the Aug 30 meeting.
“I have no idea why it took three weeks for them to print it out and hand it to us,” Andrekovich said. “We saw that proposal and those salary schedules on Aug. 30 and told them they will not work.”
Andrekovich said that “a major stumbling block” has been the district repeatedly rejecting the teachers’ request to commit to health insurance changes.
“They have been unable to supply a logical answer as to why they are unwilling to agree to moving to a comparable provider at a lower rate to save taxpayers’ money,” he said. He noted that if nothing is done with health insurance now, “we will be in this exact same situation in two years” when negotiations should begin on the next contract. Andrekovich added that if the district is experiencing rate increases of 6, 7 or 8 percent as the union has been told, the district needs to find another provider. “With their proposal of HSA cuts and implementing all the copays they are demanding, many of our members will see a pay cut.”
“We surveyed our membership last week just before we met with the board and they overwhelmingly said they want to fix the health insurance problem, don’t want to see anyone take pay freezes, or have step freezes,” Andrekovich continued. “The board’s proposal has all three of those things.”
Andrekovich went on to say that a more problematic concern is the district’s unwillingness to acknowledge the $300,000 in savings that resulted from the furloughing of three teachers and the dean of students in 2019.
“There have been savings each year after [2019] as well and Jason [Barnett] wants to include those savings in his costs projections for our five-year proposal,” Andrekovich said. “We do not feel those savings should be used to calculate the cost of our proposal.”
He further noted that the district saved $1.2 million in 2020 by ultimately spending 93.39 percent of its total budget.
“The fiscal year the district budgeted $18.6 million and only spent $17.4 million,” Andrekovich said. “If you combine those together it is over $8 million dollars they have available to fund a fair contract.”