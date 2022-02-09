NEW BETHLEHEM and HAWTHORN – When it comes to learning about being a good citizen and neighbor, Redbank Valley elementary school students have it in hand.
For their service project, students at Redbank Valley Primary and Intermediate schools collected gloves for homeless individuals in the Pittsburgh area.
According to elementary school counselor Kim Constantino, the glove drive was conducted in conjunction with the elementary schools’ positive school-wide behavior programs which focus on character growth.
“Being a good citizen is one of the characteristics we focus on through outreach programs,” Constantino said, noting that the programs also focus on other character traits including respect, responsibility, trustworthiness, fairness and caring. She pointed out that while the students haven’t been able to do a service program every year due to the pandemic, last year they hosted a canned food drive in which all the food collected was donated to the Redbank Valley Church Association Food Pantry.
This year, Constantino said, she decided to team up with the United Methodist Church Union, a Pittsburgh-based center that has been in existence and serving its community for more than 125 years.
She then connected with Pastor Bob Maravalli who oversees Our Daily Bread which provides weekly meals and other services to underserved and unemployed individuals on Pittsburgh’s Northside.
“When I talked with Bob, one of the needs he mentioned was gloves for the homeless,” Constantino said. “He that that homeless individuals go through several pairs of gloves when it’s cold, wet and dreary outside.”
With a need identified, Constantino brought the idea back to Redbank where she, along with the elementary classroom teachers, explained the project to the students during her guidance classes.
Letters describing the drive were sent home to parents and gloves were collected throughout the month of December.
“Each building had a box in the lobby to collect gloves,” Constantino said, noting that she was overwhelmed by the efforts put forth by the students and their families. “Some families sent in beautifully hand-knitted gloves, hats and scarves. We truly appreciate this act of kindness by someone in our community.”
Although Constantino wasn’t able to get a final count on the total number of gloves collected, she said that the boxes at both schools were “overflowing with gloves.”
“Four large bags of gloves, hats and scarves were donated,” she said, adding that following the drive, the items were given to high school teacher Karen Crawford who volunteered to deliver them to the center.
Overall, Constantino said she was pleased with the outcome of the glove drive and hopes the project not only helped students learn to be grateful for what they have, but also how to care for others in the community and other areas who are less fortunate.
“Service projects like these are a great way for students to give back to the community and learn to be grateful for all they have,” she said.