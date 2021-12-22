NEW BETHLEHEM – Mrs. Pollock’s second grade class at Redbank Valley Primary School has written Christmas essays from the stocking’s point-of-view.
As I hang by the presents, there’s a lot going on. I see the Christmas tree. It is colorful and beautiful. I hear bells. They are loud sometimes, but cool. I smell cookies. They are good smelling and I think they are M&M cookies. I love Christmas because I see the Christmas tree, hear bells and smell cookies. Christmas is a magical time of year!
— Trenten W.
As I hang by the fireplace, there’s a lot going on. I see a couch. The couch is gray and I bet it is soft. It is shaped like a rectangle. I hear Christmas music. Christmas music is beautiful. I smell cookies. Cookies are brown and a circle. I adore Christmas because I see a couch, hear Christmas music and smell cookies. Christmas is an awesome time of year!
— Brynlee A.
As I hang by the tree, there’s a lot going on. I see the Christmas tree and decorations. The Christmas tree is colorful. I hear the cat meowing. The cat sound is the cat meowing. I smell food and the tree. The food smells like fish and the tree smells like pine. I love Christmas because I see the Christmas tree, hear the cat meowing, and smell food and the tree. Christmas is a cool time of year!
— Bentley S.
As I hang by the stairs, there’s a lot going on. I see a Christmas tree. It is green and has decorations and lights. I hear Christmas music. The song is Deck the Halls. I smell cookies. I think they are chocolate cookies. I love Christmas because I see a Christmas tree, hear Christmas music and smell cookies. Christmas is a magical time of year!
— Sawyer D.
As I hang by the bench, there’s a lot going on. I see a Christmas tree. It has lights and it is green. I hear kids playing in our room. They are talking in their bedroom. I smell cookies. They smell very good and I think they have chocolate chips in them. I love Christmas because I see a Christmas tree, hear kids playing in our room and smell cookies. Christmas is a jolly time of year!
— Leighlynn B.
As I hang by the tree, there’s a lot going on. I see a Christmas tree. I see a Christmas tree with a shiny star. I hear bells ringing. I hear bells ringing off Santa’s sled. I smell cookies baking. They smell very good. I think they are sugar cookies. I love Christmas because I see a Christmas tree, hear bells ringing and smell cookies baking. Christmas is a jolly time of year!
— Adessa M.
As I hang by the window, there’s a lot going on. I see a Christmas tree. It has sparkly tinsels and sparkly decorations. I hear Santa going into the house. It sounds like Santa is putting presents under the tree. I smell candy. It is colorful and delicious. I adore Christmas because I see a Christmas tree, hear Santa and smell candy. Christmas is an awesome time of year!
— April T.
As I hang by the couch, there’s a lot going on. I see a lamp. It is shaped like a flower vase. I hear Christmas music. I hear Jingle Bell Rock. I smell a gingerbread house. It has a cinnamon smell. I love Christmas because I see a lamp, hear Christmas music and smell a gingerbread house. Christmas is a magical time of year!
— Starlynn J.
As I hang by the TV, there’s a lot going on. I see a TV, couch, table, dog bed, decorations and a bookshelf. The dog lays on its dog bed by a couch. I hear talking, barking, walking and Christmas music. The people in the house are talking. I smell cookies, candy and gingerbread. Mom is in the kitchen mixing and baking. I enjoy Christmas because I see a TV, hear barking and smell cookies. Christmas is a jolly time of year!
— Ashton W.
As I hang by the window, there’s a lot going on. I see a table. It is brown and long and it has plates on it. I hear music. It is loud and sometimes quiet. I smell mint. It smells good and yummy. I love Christmas because I see a table, hear music and smell mint. Christmas is a magical time of year!
— Annasofia S.
As I hang by the fireplace, there’s a lot going on. I see a Christmas tree. My Christmas tree is green and red and it has flakes of snow on it. I hear Santa Claus. I hear him walking on the roof. I smell candy. Candy is very delicious and good. I enjoy Christmas because I see a Christmas tree, hear Santa Claus and smell candy. Christmas is the best time of year!
— Carter W.
As I hang by the couch, there’s a lot going on. I see a TV, rug and the playroom. The rug is on the floor in the living room. It is shaped like a square. I hear so many cars and trucks. The trucks are very loud outside. I smell spaghetti, Cool Whip and peanut butter. I wish I could eat spaghetti. It smells so good. I adore Christmas because I see a playroom, hear trucks and smell Cool Whip. Christmas is an awesome time of year!
— Savannah M.
As I hang by the bookshelf, there’s a lot going on. I see a TV. The Grinch is on it. I hear cars. All of the cars honk their horns outside. I smell cookies. The Mom is baking chocolate chip cookies. I love Christmas because I see a TV, hear cars and smell cookies. Christmas is a jolly time of year!
— Jase W.
As I hang by the tree, there’s a lot going on. I see my Christmas tree. It has decorated ornaments. I hear Santa Claus giving me presents. I can hear Santa Claus. I smell candy. It is very good. So good, super good. I love Christmas because I see a Christmas tree, hear Santa Claus giving me presents and smell candy. Christmas is a magical time of year!
— Xavior J.
As I hang by the fireplace, there’s a lot going on. I see some decorations. The decorations are very colorful. I hear Christmas music. The Christmas music is fun and cheerful. I smell cookies baking. The cookies smell like chocolate chip cookies. I love Christmas because I see decorations, hear Christmas music and smell cookies baking. Christmas is a magical time of year.
— Jaxson B.