NEW BETHLEHEM – As striking members of the Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA) enter their fifth week on the picket line, negotiators from both sides earlier this week addressed the issue of health insurance.
According to Dr. Chad Shaffer, chief negotiator for the district, negotiators from the district, RVEA and the Redbank Valley Educational Support Professionals (RVESP) met last Friday to discuss a different healthcare consortium option.
“The purpose was to see if it would provide acceptable coverage and a financial savings to both the district and employees,” Shaffer said on Monday of the Oct. 8 session, noting that the school board will consider a motion at a special meeting tonight (Wednesday) to formally request more information from the new healthcare consortium.
Patrick Andrekovich, UniServ Representative with the Pennsylvania State Education Association which represents Redbank’s teachers and support staff, concurred with Shaffer by pointing out that the district and both unions have been working together for the last couple of weeks to “secure a better and more financially stable healthcare provider.”
“We are hopeful that we can get something done very soon,” Andrekovich said on Monday. “The move will save a substantial amount of cost for the district moving forward.”
Although he said that the potential move is “promising,” Shaffer pointed out that it could take up to two months to receive information from the new consortium.
“While promising, it remains to be seen if this development could eventually help with reaching a contract settlement,” he said, adding that the negotiation committees are hoping to meet again this week.
In light of last week’s decision by the school board to terminate health insurance coverage for striking teachers as of Oct. 1, Andrekovich said that the union is still trying to sort out the issues that resulted from the frozen insurance and health savings accounts.
“Unfortunately, several of our members had issues filling prescriptions, receiving care, paying for office visits and paying for COBRA insurance,” he said.
Clarifying the misunderstanding that arose last week over the frozen accounts, an Oct. 5 Facebook post from the district stated that money in the “HSA always belong to the members.”
“The HSA is tied to the Highmark medical plan. When the medical plan is terminated, the HSA transitions to an orphan account and a new HSA debit card is issued,” the post states, explaining that the district is working with Highmark to have existing HSA cards reactivated as soon as possible. It also states that, if necessary, members can log into the website and submit manual claims. “The district did not ‘freeze the health savings accounts’ of the teachers.”
Andrekovich said that the unions are hopeful for progress as negotiations continue.
“If nothing is resolved prior, we will be back in the classroom on Oct. 20,” he said.