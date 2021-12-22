HAWTHORN – Mrs. Truitt’s third grade students at Redbank Valley Intermediate School have written what they would like to give to special friends and family members for Christmas.
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would get my Dad a hamster. I would like to do this because he is nice. One reason is I know he could play with it. Another reason is I know he would be happy. My Dad would love it, name it and we would play with it.
— Bentley
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would help my Mom cook. I would like to do this because I like to help my family. One reason is because she needs help sometimes. Another reason is she wants me to help because she cooks a lot. As you can see, my Mom would love for me to help her cook.
— Gabe
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would give my Mom twelve candles. I would like to do this because she really likes candles that smell super good. One reason is because when we go to Clarion Mall she always goes to a shop and buys candles that smell good. Another reason is when she has off of work she lights one. My Mom would love it if I could buy her twelve candles.
— Peyton
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would spend time with my friends. I would like to do this because I almost never see my friends. One reason is maybe they miss me. Another reason is I miss my friends so I would like to see them again. If I spend more time with my friends they would like it as much as me.
— Ravenna
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would help my Grandpa clean off his monuments. I would like to do this because they will be covered in snow, and he has a lot. One reason is because he doesn’t get any help cleaning them. Another reason is he would love the help because he is getting older. My Grandpa would love it if I helped him clean the monuments.
— Emma
If I could do any one generous thing for anyone this Christmas, I would help out my Dad with cleaning up his truck. I would like to do this because he has helped me out all year long, so I want to help him back. One reason is his truck gets really dirty, and he needs help. Another reason is I just like to help out, and I like to be nice. I love my Dad very much so that’s why I want to clean the inside of his truck.
— Lorelei
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would take my Gramma out to dinner at her restaurant. I would love to do this because my Gramma is a very hard worker. One reason is that she has been stuck in her house for three months. Another reason is that she is nice to me so I want to do something nice for her. As you can see, she has been there my whole life, so I need to do my best to make her happy.
— Brinley
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would take my friend hunting. I would like to do this because he has never been hunting. One reason is he really likes hunting games. Another reason is he has been asking me to go hunting, and he likes being outside. My friend would like it if I could take him hunting.
— Draven
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would help my Mom make Christmas cookies for Santa. I would like to do this because I like to bake, and help around the house. One reason is I like to help my mom. Another reason is she won’t have to do all of the work. My Mom would love me to help, because she does so much work around the house every day.
— Kallen
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would take my friend to eat dinner. I would do this because I will have a lot of money. One reason is my friends and I like eating, and they’re probably not going to be able to pay. Another reason is I could pick somewhere I’ve never eaten before. As you can see, my friends would enjoy getting a free meal.
— Ryder
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would take my Mom shopping. I would like to do this because my Mom wants to buy a necklace. One reason is that she likes to be pretty and beautiful. Another reason is she likes all kinds of pretty necklaces and cute ones. As you can see, my Mom would really love for me to take her shopping.
— Eliot
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would give my Mom a new car. I would like to do this because she doesn’t like her car. One reason is that she works a lot. Another reason is her car is tiny and she can’t fit a lot of groceries. She really needs a new car.
— Taylyn
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would help my Mom decorate. I would like to do this because it is so fun. One reason is because she needs help. Another reason is because I need to get up my Christmas tree. This is what I would do for my Mom.
— Avarie
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would babysit my sister’s baby. I would like to help my sister. One reason is because I love my sister. Another reason is I want to see the baby. This is what I would do for my sister.
— Johnny
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would help my Mom clean the house. I would like to do this because she always does it on the weekend. One reason is because she takes good care of me. Another reason is because I love her so much. I like to help my Mom.
— Desmond
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would help with my little cousin. I would like to do this because it would help my Grandma. One reason is because I like to see them. Another reason is because he is a handful. I want to help my family with my little cousin.
— Parker
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would help my mom. I would like to do this because I want to make her happy. She is very important to me. One reason is I love my mom very much. She makes me happy because she gets me cereal and helped me fix my t.v. when it broke. Another reason is my mom is a very busy person. She works at her job and at home a lot. I would help my mom this Christmas because she is important to me and I love her very much.
— Garrett