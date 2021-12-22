HAWTHORN – Mrs. Carrier’s third grade students at Redbank Valley Intermediate School have written compositions from the perspective of their Christmas tree.
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. I would see my dog, Duke, running through the house. He likes to chew socks and shirts. I would also see the other trees in my house. There are sparkly ornaments on those trees. The last thing I would see is the fireplace. There are sparkly nutcrackers right beside the fireplace. Those are a few things I would see if I was a Christmas tree in my house.
— By Charlie
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. I would see Tom the elf on the shelf. He is nice because he gave Brynna an ornament for christmas. I would also see Santa. Santa will put a puppy under me. The last thing I would see is TV. The TV is right next to me. Those are a few things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Brynna
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. I would see the dog, Sophie. She likes to run around in the living room, and she also sleeps here. I would also see the television. Bentley and his family usually watch Home Alone. They also watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. The Last thing I would see is the families’ stockings. They are below the TV and their dog has a stocking, too. Those are a few things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Bentley
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. He would see my elf, Pluto. He leaves my house and goes to the North Pole. I would also see Santa eating cookies and putting presents by me. The last thing I would see in my house are my brothers fighting. Those are some things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Preston
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see my dog, Maggie. She likes to chew on the wrapping paper. I would also see my elves, Elfrick and Poinsettia. They are nice because they took care of the baby elves my sister made for them. The last thing I would see is Santa. He always puts presents under me. Those are a few things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Harrison
If I was the tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. I would see the dog, Miggy. Miggy always runs around the couch. He loves to eat bread and cheese and loves playing with his toys. I would also see the television. I love watching the movies: “The Grinch,” “Elf” and “Christmas Again!” It is fun watching movies. The last thing I would see are stockings. Kinley’s stocking is white with a bear ice skating and dancing. Those are three things I would see if I was a Christmas tree in my house.
— By Kinley
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. I would see the family laying on the couch or maybe walking in the living room. They would probably be decorating too. I would also see the elf, Chippy. He always finds a place to sit, like on a table on my sister’s phone. The last thing I would see is Santa. He puts the presents under the tree and fills up the stockings. Those are a few things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Ariella
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. I would see Hayden running around the dinner table. He likes to play tag with his brother, Carson. I would also see Carson open gifts under me. I hope he gets new Nerf guns, knives and RC cars this year for Christmas. The last thing I would see is the family putting my skirt on me. My tree skirt has Santa, reindeer, horses, lights and elves on it.Those are a few things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Hayden
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. I would see Santa delivering gifts under the tree and drinking milk and eating cookies. I love to smell the milk and cookies, and they smell good. I would also see the family open presents under me. I hope they get the presents that they want this year. The last thing I would see are stockings filled with goodies and some candy and lots of other good things. Their stockings have names on them. Those are a few things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Carter
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. I would see the Elf on the Shelf flying around. At this house the Elf on the Shelf is a girl, and her name is Heart. I would also see Santa Claus on Christmas night. He brings presents and puts them under me. He loves the cookies this family makes for him. The last thing I would see are ornaments. This year they cover my leaves with red and gold ornaments and gold snowflakes. They are so pretty. Those are the few things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Ellie
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. I would see boys jumping around and playing games. I would also see the elf moving around at night. The last thing I would see is Santa placing presents for the boys under me. Those are a few things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Collin
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. I would see a dog playing ball. Willow, the dog of the house, likes to bark at all the cars that go by and to protect the family from the UPS driver. I would also see two little girls painting, drawing, fighting and eating candy. The parents are watching a movie. The last thing I would see is the elf doing silly stuff. The elf’s name is Joy and her favorite thing to do is get into things that she’s not allowed in. Those are a few things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Claudia
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. I would see the elves on the shelf, Cristell and Jingle, giving Emma and Lucas a gift. Once they got a big red sled. I would also see the family eating oyster soup on Christmas day. The whole family comes to the house and eats the oyster soup. The last thing I would see is the family opening presents. I think Emma wants a shaliek for Christmas. Those are a few things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Emma
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. I would see the elf flying, walking, hiding, running and also leaving. I would also see Hayes running and playing. He likes to play football. The last thing I would see is my family playing football inside. They like to throw it at the wall and catch it. Those are a few things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Remy
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. I would see homemade ornaments on me because the people that live here like to make them. My favorite ornament is a reindeer. I would also see Santa. He drops off presents for the family. I hope the family will be happy with their presents. The last thing I would see is the family opening presents. I hope Aaron gets a new coat. He would like a new coat. Those are a few things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Nora
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see Isaac open presents. I hope he gets an Iphone 13 this year for Christmas. I would also see the family’s new dog, Ruby. I bet she likes to run around the house. The last thing I would see are presents. Santa always brings a lot of presents for the family. Those are a few things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Isaac
If I was the Christmas tree in my house, I would see a lot of things. I would see the kids opening presents, like: toy cars, a football, a jacket and maybe toy dart guns. I would also see their bird, Lemon. Lemon tweets all day. She would probably fly on my branches. The last thing I would see is the fireplace. I would see the fire wood burning and I would see the kids playing around the fireplace. Those are three things I would see if I was the Christmas tree in my house.
— By Landon