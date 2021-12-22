HAWTHORN – Mrs. Lewis directed her third grade class at Redbank Valley Intermediate School to write about what they would like to give to others this Christmas.
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would give a PS5 to Max. I would like to do this because he is a good friend. He always helps me out. Ever since Max and I were together in first grade, he has been wanting one. Another reason is that he told me he likes to play games. If I could do anything for someone this Christmas, it would be Max because he is a good friend.
— Kameron
If I could do one generous thing for any person this Christmas, I would donate 500 dollars to an orphanage for kids who need moms, dads, love and help. I would like to do this because there are some kids who need medical care, homes, parents and love. It is so sad that parents can’t keep their kids, or don’t want them anymore, so they end up in an orphanage. One reason is I’m a kid as well, and I know that there are sick, homeless, children in orphanages. I think that everyone should deserve a good Christmas. Another reason is that they need to be cared for and treated the way we are. So, if I could do any one generous thing for anyone, I would donate money to an orphanage. It would make me happy to help other children in need.
— Brielle
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would buy toys for the people that can’t afford to buy toys. I would like to do this because I would like to help them. One reason is because they would have something to play with and not get bored. Another reason is maybe they can give some to their friends who don’t have much. I know it is important to be friendly. If I am friendly to others, then maybe they would be friendly too. That is what I would do if I could do any one generous thing for Christmas this year.
— Bria
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would help the homeless. I would like to do this because they are poor and need help. One reason is that they have no home. People need to have a home. Another reason is they are cold and hungry, and we need to help them so they can be warm and fed. I would do this one generous thing at Christmas because the homeless need our help.
— Aiden
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would give a present with $100,000 to Jaxson. I would like to do this because Jaxson is my friend. One reason is because he likes Minecraft like I do, and we used to sit together at super. Another reason is that I miss Jaxson. He moved away and I would like him to come back so we can play again. I like him more than anyone else, except Jesus. It is important to love him that much. So, if I could do any one generous thing for any person, I would give Jaxson $100,000.
— Zack
If I could do one generous thing for anyone this Christmas, I would give toys to people who don’t have money to buy them. I have too many toys, and some I don’t even play with. I would give them toys so they can have fun. Kids need toys to play so they don’t have to just sit all day doing nothing. I would feel happy to give kids toys. They’d be so happy!
— Westin
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would get my friend a puppy. I would like to do this because she really likes puppies, a lot. One reason is because she is my best friend. Another reason is she really likes puppies, but can’t afford one. If l could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, l would get my best friend her very own puppy.
— Gannon
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would get five puppies and give them to my family. I would like to do this because it would make me happy and everybody in my family happy. One reason is that everybody loves puppies. Another reason is because puppies are so soft and you can play with them. When Christmas is over, everybody will have a cute cuddly puppy to take home. That’s what I would do.
— Carson
If I could do any one generous thing for Christmas this year, I would do a gift exchange. One reason is I like giving. I will give to kids, friends and family. Another reason is I like people. I love my family. I love my dad and mom. If I could do one generous thing this Christmas, I would do this for people.
— Levi
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would give to homeless people. I would like to do this because I like to give homeless people what they need. I would like to give them food, blankets, clothing, and drinks. One reason is because homeless people should not be homeless. They should be respected like others. Another reason is because homeless people should not be homeless. They should be in a house not on the street. Please help me take care of homeless people. They don’t deserve to live out on the streets. They deserve to have a home just like others. They need help.
— Bentley
If I could do any one generous thing for anyone this Christmas, I would give things like clothing, blankets, toys, and food to people that need them. I would like to do this because some people don’t have a lot of things. I have mostly a good heart and like giving to others. One reason is kids that grow-up with no home and no money, usually don’t have a lot of toys to play with or clothing to keep them warm. Another reason is if they have no home or anything, they would love to get things from people. That is why I would love to give to people in need. I love giving things to children because I love the smile they give you. I think all kids are awesome. That is what I would like to do.
— Tianna
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would buy ten blankets that are really soft and give ten people a blanket. I would like to do this because it would be very kind and generous. One reason is, some people can’t afford anything even a house. So people are living in the woods and they are cold. Another reason is, it will warm them up if they are sick. It will be a great Christmas present. I would love to do this for so many people in this world.
— Kylie
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would give to whoever is poor. I would get them a million dollars. I would like to do this because they could get nice jobs and pay their bills. I would give them beds and blankets too. One reason is, to help them get gifts, give them food and a TV. Another reason is, I will give them a nice place to live. That’s what I think would make people happy this Christmas.
— Crosby
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would give my brother a Rampage Rex Nerf gun. I would like to do this because he is the best brother in the universe. He helps me when I need help. One reason is because he was good this year. He is very, very, nice to me sometimes. Another reason is he wants it. I would like for him to have one. He deserved it. So, that’s why I would buy it for him if I could do any one generous thing for someone this Christmas.
— Niko
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would help my grandma and grandpa decorate their tree. I would like to do this because they sometimes need help decorating. I just like helping them. One reason is, I like decorating, helping and having fun with them. Another reason is, I like to spend time with them, and when we decorate with them it’s super fun! This is the generous thing that I would do to help any person in the world this Christmas.
— Myra
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would give my grandma a dog. I would like to do this because my grandma has no one to visit with her. One reason is, my grandma would have a dog to make her feel happy when she’s sad. Another reason is, she has someone to sleep with her. That’s what I would do for any person this Christmas.
— Maxton
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would get my friend their favorite toy, clothes, puppies, kittens and baby turtles. I would like to do this because my friends and family all do nice things for me. So, I try my hardest to do the same for them. One reason is because doing these things are nice to do. Another reason is because they do stuff like this for me. So, I should do the same for them. If I could do anything for a person for Christmas that is what I would do.
— Mya
If I could do any one generous thing for any person in the world this Christmas, I would buy a house for homeless people with all the stuff in it. I would like to do this because it helps others in need, and it keeps people warm. One reason is if I was homeless, I would not want to live on the streets. So, I do not want homeless people to live on the streets. Another reason is, I just want to help others so it will be warm in their homes. This is why I would do this.
— Atalia