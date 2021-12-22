HAWTHORN – Third- graders in Kelli Traister’s class at Redbank Valley Intermediate wrote what they want for Christmas in letters to Santa.
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good boy this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is a VR. Two reasons why I want a VR is because I like gaming and can play games on it. I think it’ll be fun to play on. I think I deserve this because at school I help my teacher pass out worksheets. I help my mom at home with the dishes and I help my gram with her outside work.
— Colton Downs
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good girl this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is an iPhone 12. Two reasons why I want an iPhone 12 is because I want snapchat, and I want to take pictures of my cat. I think I deserve this because at home I wash the dishes, I take care of my pet and I take care of my brother.
— Kendayl Hilliard
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good girl this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is a horse. One reason why I want a horse is because I can take it to the fair. I think I deserve this because I get good grades in school, I help with my little siblings and I help bake cookies and brownies at home.
— Brielle Hornberger
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good girl this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is an Ipad. Two reasons I want an Ipad is that I can take pictures with my friends and family and also with my pets. I think I deserve this because I can help my mom with groceries; I can help my dad with the dishes and at school I can help Mrs. Traister hold things.
— Makayla Morris
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good girl this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is Kitty buzz 3. I want a kitty buzz 3 because I can call my friends. I think I deserve this because at school I organize Mrs. Traister’s pencil box and at home I helped mom clean the hase.
— Melonie Franklin
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good boy this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is a tablet. Two reasons why I want a tablet is because it will make me happy and I can play on it. I think I deserve this because I cleanup the living room and I clean the dishes and carry in groceries.
— Matthew Cordowell
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good girl this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is a hoverboard. Two reasons why I want a Hoverboard is because my sister has one and it’s fun to ride on! I just learned how to stand up on it. I think I deserve this because at home I folded the laundry. And also at home I cleaned my room. At home I put the dishes in the dishwasher away.
— Cora Buzard
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good boy this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is a pug. I want a pug because you cuddle it. Also, to play fetch with it and I want to play tug with it. I think I deserve this because I get food and water for the dogs at my house. I play with my puppy at my house. And I empty my garbage at my house.
— Mika Klingensmith
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good girl this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is some cat toys. Two reasons why I want cat toys is because so my cats can have something to play with. I think I deserve this because at home I feed my pets, I help with dinner and play with my little sister.
— Aurora Holibaugh
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good girl this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is hatchimals. Two reasons I want hatchimals is because I collect them and they are cute. I think I deserve this because I help take care of my dogs, helped Grandma make cookies and help my Mom and Dad decorate.
— Maleah Neiswonger
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good boy this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is a vr headset. Two reasons why I want a Vr headset is because I can play with my friends and play with Griffin. I think I deserve this because I do the laundry and feed my dog and I clean my house.
— Grayson Truitt
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good girl this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is airtrack. Two reasons why I want an Airtrack is because I can do tricks and I can do my backbend. I think I deserve this because I can help my mom and I can clean my room and I can help my mom do the dishes.
— Aleah Preston
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good girl this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is an Iphone 12. Two reasons why I want an Iphone 12 is so I can call my mom when i am in danger and So i can call my cousin. I think I deserve this because at home I do dishes, do laundry, at school I clean the class room.
— Emily Wyant
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good boy this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is a pug. Two reasons why I want a pug is so I can play with it and take pictures with it. So I can lay with it. I think I deserve this because at home I Clean the house and my mom’s car and I am helping at school. And help my dad work.
— Brantley Reedy
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good boy this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is an Iphone 12. Two reasons why I want an Iphone 12 is because I could do snapchat. I could take pictures. I think I deserve this because I’ve cleaned my room, I did the dishes, I’ve did the bern.
— Cash McHenry
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good boy this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is a bend barrel pellet gun. Two reasons why I want a bend barrel pellet gun. It is fun and it shoots fast. So I can go Done to my Grandma’s and shoot stuff with it. It think I deserve this because I feed my dogs. I help my sis. And I clien.
— Kasen Martz
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good girl this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is LED’s. Two reasons why I want an LED set is because it will light my room at night so I can see. I can turn them on and change the colors to any color I want it to be. I think I deserve this because I help clean up the classroom at the end of the day. When I go to my grandma’s I get the mail for her. I do chores to help around the house.
— Peyton Draa
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good boy this year, and the one thing I want the most for Christmas is a 300 win mag. Two reasons why I want a 300 Win Mag is because I can shoot 1,000 yards. I can also hunt with it. I think I deserve this because at home I put my close away and help with groceries and help my dad reload.
— Kaden Songer