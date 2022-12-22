HAWTHORN – Students in Heidi Truitt’s third grade class at Redbank Valley Intermediate School have written the following compositions on Christmas themes.
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait. I make sure the elves make the toys. I’m happy when I get fixed up from last year’s trip. It’s so fun when I get filled with gifts, and hooked to the reindeer. I like being a sleigh because the toys are cool. Sometimes I feel scared being so high in the sky. On Christmas night, I go all around the world. I play in the snow while I wait on Santa. Also, I get to look at pretty decorations. Being Santa’s Sleigh is amazing!
— Bently
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas Tree. I’m so thankful that I was chosen by a family. It made me feel loved. Also, I was really cold when I was outside. Being decorated was really fun because it kind of tickled. It also made me feel warm. On Christmas night I feel excited. There are presents underneath me. I can’t wait until morning when the children smile. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing because there is so much joy for the children!
— Cassie
I’m red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait. It is always so amazing when I get decorated with lights. I can’t wait to see Santa again. It’s so fun when I get filled with gifts and hooked up to the reindeer. I get so excited when the elves put the puppies and kittens in me. It is so cheerful when the reindeer get hooked up. On Christmas night, I get so excited when we deliver presents. The night is so beautiful because it is filled with lights. It’s so pretty when Santa brings the pretty Christmas cookies back to me. Being Santa’s sleigh is amazing!
— Blake
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas Tree. I am glad that I was chosen by a family. I felt delighted when I was chosen. Getting picked was amazing because I finally had a home. Being decorated was awesome. When they put ornaments on me it made me feel great! When they put the topper on my head, it made me feel like a king. On Christmas night, I wait until Santa puts the presents underneath me. I can’t wait to see Santa. I like watching my family make Christmas cookies for Santa. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing!
— Benton
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was cool. It was cool because I got to see the colors of the wrapping paper. I think it will be fun to be unwrapped. I have to wait and wait and wait for Christmas. It is delightful watching the dance parties from under the tree. Also, I love listening to Christmas music. On Christmas morning, it will be hard to wait until it’s my turn to be opened. I love being under the tree, but I’m excited to be opened. When they open me I will feel great!
— Leighlynn
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was fine. While I was getting wrapped, I was patient and calm. I was content to be seen by the kids on Christmas Day. I had to wait and wait and wait. I was excited to be opened. I became very impatient on Christmas morning. I was excited for them to find me under the tree. When they opened the box, I saw light, and it hurt my eyes, but I was happy to get out and see the children’s happy faces. Being a Christmas present is the best!
— Ashton
I am red and magical. I am Sant’s sleigh. All year I have to wait. I am kind of sad when I’m waiting to fly. Although, it is good to be inside when it is really cold out. It’s delightful when I’m getting filled with gifts and hooked up to the reindeer. I’m so delighted, because there are a lot of children who depend on Santa. I feel a little weird when it’s time for the reindeer to be hooked up. On Christmas night, I am ready to fly. I want to deliver gifts. The gush of air tickles me when we lift off. I have a great time when we are flying. Being Santa’s sleigh is amazing!
— Westin
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait. While I was waiting I saw Rudolph. Also, I saw the elves working on the toys. It’s so exciting when I get filled with gifts and hooked up to the reindeer. I was glad when the reindeer started going. It’s so fun delivering presents. On Christmas night, I am really excited. I like delivering presents at night. I’m delighted on Christmas night. I love being Santa’s sleigh! Whenever I land on a roof it’s real exciting!
— Cameron
I am a special secret under the tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was awesome. The tape was kind of sticky, and the wrapping paper tickled. I have to wait and wait and wait. It is fun being a gift because I know what the children are getting. I think getting opened is delightful. On Christmas morning I am happy. I won’t be able to wait until the kids wake up! I cannot wait to see their faces. Being a Christmas present is amazing!
— Zoey
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was fun. I liked it because it tickled. The paper had Santa on it. I have to wait and wait and wait. I feel impatient when I wait. It is exciting to see all of the gifts under the tree. On Christmas morning, I will be unwrapped. The kids will be so happy. It will be nice to get the sticky tape off of me.
— Sydney
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I am so glad that I was chosen by a family. I was lonely in the forest. I was bored when I was there. Being decorated was fun. They put green and red light’s on me. I also got a big, gold star on the top of me. On Christmas night, I saw Santa. The family poured a glass of milk. I see Elves. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing!
— Creed
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait. I travel on Christmas Eve. I have to wait for the gifts to be packed in me. It’s so exciting when I get filled with gifts and hooked up to the reindeer. I see Santa and the reindeer talking. I can’t wait to see the children. On Christmas night. I fly around the world. I see stars and houses lit up. I can see Christmas trees and cookies through the window. Being Santa’s sleigh is amazing!
— Rebecca
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait. I have to wait because Christmas comes once a year. I wait to deliver presents to kids. It’s so fun when l get filled with gifts and hooked up to the reindeer. I feel all the kids in the world will be happy for their gifts. The reindeer and I can fly high in the sky. On Christmas night, I deliver gifts. I can deliver over 2 million gifts. The sleigh gets heavy. Being Santa’s sleigh is amazing!
— Dominick
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I am so glad that I was chosen by a family. I glimmer all night. I am the prettiest thing in the house. Being decorated was so amazing. Some of the ornaments were glittery. Also, I had fun because it tickled. On Christmas night, I was so delighted to see the kids open the presents. The kids make me so happy that the star on my head shines brightly. Being the symbol of Christmas is so amazing!
— April
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait and wait. My favorite part is getting decorated with lights. I like the feel of snow covering me. It’s so fun when I get filled with gifts and hooked to the reindeer. I was ready to go and deliver presents. The gifts are so heavy and boxy. On Christmas night, I was excited to deliver presents. I was so happy to see all of the decorations on the houses. It was cold, but the reindeer made me keep going. They are all very nice, and took good care of me. Being Santa’s sleigh is amazing!
— Karley
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I am so thankful that I was chosen by a family. I feel thankful that I got an owner. I’m feeling happy because I don’t have to be out in the snow any more. Being decorated was joyful. It’s fun to see all of the ornaments. There were so many different colors. On Christmas night, I got to see all of the children open their presents. The children were excited because there were a lot of presents. My favorite gift was a stuffed animal. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing!
— Annasofia
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait. It is kind of boring when I’m waiting. However, it’s fun when it’s time! Everyday I wait and wait, but I get more excited each day. It’s so magical when I get filled with gifts and hooked up to the reindeer. The gifts are heavy, but I can hold them! My favorite reindeer is Rudolph. He has a very shiny nose. On Christmas night, I felt amazing and excited. I was a little scared because it’s been a year since I flew. We had fun waiting for Santa to deliver gifts. Being Santa’s sleigh is amazing!
— Emma
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I am so thankful that I was chosen by a family. I get to see kids everyday. My family loves me because I’m soft. Being decorated was great. They decorated me with a crystal ball. Also, they put a tree topper on me. On Christmas night, I protected the presents. I protected them with my prickles. My prickles are soft enough to protect the presents. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing!
— Sawyer