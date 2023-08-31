SUMMERVILLE – The heavy rains that fell in Jefferson County on the night of Thursday, Aug. 24, have caused quite a bit of damage to the Redbank Valley Trail.
Trail association president Sandy Mateer said that the heaviest damage occurred between Mile 33.5 near Yount Road in Summerville through Baxter to Coder near Mile 39, two miles west of Brookville.
Board members have been out assessing the damage.
“Our few but very dedicated volunteers will be working this week to address the damage caused by the heavy run off that has eroded some areas alongside and into the trail treadway,” Mateer said. “In some places the fine crushed limestone on the surface above the ballast has been washed off or has created ruts. Some drainage pipes may need to be replaced. Volunteers will be working to smooth the surface and may need to bring in ballast and crushed limestone surfacing. The trail remains open, but trail users are asked to use extra caution and to give trail volunteers room to work.”
Mateer said the damage is not as bad as the July 19, 2019 microburst that destroyed the 1872 railroad arch at Long Run at Mile 19 just west of New Bethlehem which necessitated a new bridge, but last week’s damage will require substantial work and materials to repair.
The Great Allegheny Passage also had to close Miles 81-86 between Meyersdale and Connellsville temporarily due to hundreds of trees that had been knocked down by the same storm system. Mateer said that RVTA had some trees down, but the main damage was caused by extra heavy run off that pipes and drains couldn’t handle quickly enough.
“Drainage is a constant maintenance issue for the trail system,” she said, noting that volunteers are always needed to help maintain the 51-mile trail. Others are also needed to simply monitor trail segments and report damage, or to adopt a mile or segment to keep drains open and remove limbs.
Work groups from local businesses or organizations are also needed to tackle larger projects such as trimming, mowing and drainage work.
To contact the RVTA to help, volunteers can email info@redbankvalleys.org, reply on Facebook or call (814) 275-1718.
Donations to help provide fuel or materials are always welcome at www.redbankvalleytrails.org or by mailing a check to RVTA at 419 Arch Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.