NEW BETHLEHEM – “The biggest thing is that there’s a six-year contract,” said district superintendent Amy Rupp Monday of the new contract the board approved for teachers and professional support staff in the Redbank Valley School District early last week.
She noted again that the contract, which comes after three years of negotiation, fact-finding, a teachers’ strike and arbitration, is retroactive from July 1, 2019 and continues through June 30, 2025.
“We’re right here now (2021-22), but we have to go back,” Rupp said, explaining that those teachers who are eligible (at steps 1-14 in 2019-2020) will receive step movement, which averages out to about $1,700. Those at the highest step (15 and above) get a $1,500, one-time bonus.
For year two, teachers will receive the step increase, with those at the top getting a $500 bonus since there are no more steps. The pay increase for year two is 2.3 percent.
For the current year (year three), there is a 2.3 percent step-inclusive raise, a 2.3 percent step-inclusive raise for year four (2022-23), a 2.5 percent step-inclusive raise for year five (2023-24) and a 2.5 percent step-inclusive raise for year six (2024-25).
This marks a decrease in raises from the previous five-year contract, which specified a 2.9 percent increase in each of the last three years.
Rupp went on to explain that the support staff will receive $1,800 since they have a pay freeze in the first two years of the contract, a 40-cent per hour raise in the third year, and a 42-cent per hour raise in years four through six.
“They’re all going to get $1,800 to make up for the freezes,” she said. “They can also accumulate five days of personal leave, and then they get $45 per year [for each year of service] when they retire.”
Unquestionably, the biggest point of contention throughout the negotiation process as well as the biggest change for district personnel, is health insurance. Pending acceptance of the district into the consortium, all district employees will move from the Northwest Consortium to the the Allegheny County Schools Health Insurance Consortium (ACSHIC).
“We’re in the process now of gathering all the documents for a final application, and then their board of directors needs to approve us,” Rupp said of ACSHIC, noting that the district hopes to be admitted to the consortium by July 1. She explained that in addition to saving the district money, employees will now pay a percentage of their salary as a premium and co-pays, but there is no deductible. This is a change from the high-deductibles incurred under the previous plan.
Dental and vision coverage will also be provided through ACSHIC.
While there is a sizable buy-in amount of $288,000, and the district will probably not be refunded $220,000 from the Northwest Consortium, Rupp said that the district will realize a significant savings in the long run by switching to ACSHIC.
“The amount of the payout may put the district in a deficit situation for the 2021-22 school year, then moving forward, we can afford it with what we get yearly,” she said.
Robert Zaruta, chief negotiator for the Redbank Valley School Board Bargaining Committee, echoed Rupp’s assessment.
“Most notably, the district will no longer be required to make contributions towards employees’ HSA accounts — to offset the employees’ former qualified high deductible plan,” he said, adding that employees will now be required to contribute to their premiums a percentage of their salary which will increase by the end of the contract. “Under the prior contract, employees did not make any contribution toward their health insurance premiums.”
In addition, Rupp said, early retirement incentives have been removed from the both contracts and, while the board hoped to include additional in-service days for teachers, the new agreement remains at 183 days. This means that teachers have three extra days of in-service beyond the school year.
Rupp explained further that retro-pay must also be extended to faculty members who retired or were furloughed during the period of time when there was no contract.
“We’ve had some retirements, we’ve had some furloughs, we’ve had all kinds of shifts, but we have to go back to that first year and give those bonuses to the top step and then add the step bonus,” she said, pointing out that even faculty members who left this year or any of the past two will be pro-rated for the days they worked without a contract. “We’re going to work with the association to make sure that everything is correct and that both sides agree to anything before we make any moves.”
While it was a long time coming, Rupp said that she believes both contracts are “fair,” and represent a healthy give and take from all parties.
“Looking at this, I feel confident that now that this is behind us, we can move forward in a positive direction and focus on the students,” she said, adding that it’s her hope that parents, teachers, students, community and board members can work together and move forward. “It’s no secret that we’ve been divided for a while; so I’d like to bring it all back together.”
Zaruta said that the formal collective bargaining documents are currently being prepared and will be executed following review by all parties.