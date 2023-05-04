NEW BETHLEHEM – The Oakland Church of God will host the RVCA Baccalaureate Service at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.
The speaker for the evening will be Pastor Mike Shaffer, associate pastor of the Redbank Valley United Methodist Ministry.
The faculty speaker will be Carrie McIntyre, vocal music teacher at Redbank Valley High School.
Senior students will provide special music.
A Baccalaureate Service is a time when graduating senior students join together in a worship service and seek God’s direction.
The service, sponsored by the Redbank Valley Church Association, provides an opportunity for family and friends of students to show support for the graduates.
Everyone from the community is invited to join in this service to encourage the students.
A time of refreshments and fellowship will follow in the fellowship hall.
The Oakland Church of God is located at 144 Kohlersburg Road in Distant.