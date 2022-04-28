HAWTHORN – The Hawthorn Church of the Nazarene will host the 2022 Redbank Valley Church Association baccalaureate service on Sunday, May 1, beginning at 7 p.m. at the church.
The speakers for the evening will be the Rev. Tonya Hockenberry, pastor of the Hawthorn Church of the Nazarene, and faculty member Greg Campbell, science teacher at Redbank Valley High School.
Special music will be provided by the senior students.
Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the service.
A baccalaureate service is a time when graduating seniors join together in a worship service to seek God’s direction for their lives.
The service is sponsored by the Redbank Valley Church Association and provides an opportunity for the family and friends of students to show support for the graduates.
All those from the community who wish to show support for the students are welcome to attend.