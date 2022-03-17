NEW BETHLEHEM – For the second year in a row, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce officials said they were forced to cancel the Wine, Shine and Brew Fest — but said they would instead “double down” on expanding the Fourth of July Freedom Fest and the chamber’s signature event, the Peanut Butter Festival.
At their meeting last Thursday, March 10, the chamber’s board of directors heard from chamber events director Gennie Gerow, who said that despite nearly a hundred invitations being sent out, along with dozens of follow-up emails and calls, only three wineries had so far committed to the Wine, Shine and Brew Fest, which was planned for Saturday, May 7.
With time running low, Gerow recommended that the chamber cancel the event now, rather than hold a sub-par festival.
“Maybe it’s run its course and it’s time to move on,” board member John Gerow suggested.
Gennie Gerow said many of the wineries and breweries contacted noted a shortage in staffing as a reason they would not be able to participate.
With the event cut from the chamber’s schedule, members said they wanted to focus more on the group’s other events this summer, including Customer Appreciation Day on June 24, the Freedom Fest and fireworks on July 2 and the Peanut Butter Festival Sept. 16-18.
“We really should double-down on Freedom Fest and make it bigger,” board member Mitch Blose said.
Chamber president Austin Blose noted that the fireworks have been booked for the July event, and Gennie Gerow said that the Leatherwood Band has said it would perform that evening prior to the Independence Day fireworks.
She also said that the Meadows ice cream truck will be on hand at the festival, and that she will contact the local fire departments to offer them areas to set up for food sales.
Also with Freedom Fest, Gerow said that there would again be a bounce house and dunking tank, and that the company that brings games to the Peanut Butter Festival would be contacted to see about setting up at Freedom Fest as well.
A new event has already been added to the Peanut Butter Festival, Gennie Gerow said. A “Jeep Invasion” will take place on Saturday of the festival, bringing 15 to 20 Jeeps that will be on display along Water Street, and which will take part in the afternoon parade.
She also said that the car cruise will once again be held on Sunday of the festival, and that she is in the process of talking with a number of different bands about performing at the festival this year.
Also new this year, Gerow said that the winners of the chamber’s Citizen and Business of the Year awards would ride in the festival parade, as well as last year’s winner of the Cute as a Peanut contest.
Mitch Blose suggested working to bring back the mountain bike race, which had been a popular annual event at the festival. He said he would be willing to help to get the trail ready.
“You had lots of people come in fro the mountain bike race,” Gerow said.
Board member Terry Beamer suggested that if an off-road race isn’t able to happen due to land issues, perhaps a race on the Redbank Valley Trail would be a possibility.
Also with the festival, officials noted that the Peanut Butter Festival Queen contest would be returning, with information going to students at Redbank Valley High School in the near future.
Other Business
• Planning continues for the chamber’s annual membership dinner on April 23 at Trinity Hall. Members said they are seeking auction items from local businesses. They also said that instead of having a speaker this year, the event would return to providing each business a chance to talk a little about themselves.
“We need to zero-in on giving back to the members and letting them promote themselves,” Gerow said.
• The chamber board proposed creating a Business of the Week which could be featured on the chamber’s Facebook page.
• Progress has been made in creating an online store for the chamber, with member Gordon Barrows saying that the store should be ready in the coming weeks.
• Gerow proposed holding a gift card raffle to promote chamber businesses and to raise funding to make up for the loss of the wine walk.