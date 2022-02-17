NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Church Association has released the schedule of Lenten services for 2022. All services will begin at noon, and a luncheon will be served following each Wednesday service.
The theme for this year’s Lenten services is “Miraculous Messiah.” Each week the morning message will focus on a different miracle from the ministry of Jesus.
Wednesdy services include:
• March 2: The Rev. David Nagele III of Cornerstone Church of God in Alcola will speak on “Water to Wine” – John 2:1-11.
• March 9: The service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem with the Rev. Jeff Smith of the Church Experience church plant in Butler will speak on “Jesus Calms the Storm” – Mark 4:35-41.
• March 16: The Rev. Father Sam Bungo of St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem will speak on “Healing at the Pool” – John 5:1-9.
• March 23: The Rev. Randy Hopper of First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem will speak on “Healing a Leper” – Luke 5:12-16.
• March 30: The Rev. Bob Ryver of Grace Baptist Church in New Bethlehem will speak on “Feeding the 5,000” – John 6: 1-15.
• April 6: The Rev. Dottie Kunselman of Oakland Church of God in Distant will speak on “Healing the Blind” – John 9:1-12.
• April 13: The Rev Scott Gourley of Leatherwood Church in New Bethlehem will speak on “Walking on Water” – Matthew 14:22-33.
On Good Friday, April 15, the Rev. John Phillips will speak at the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem. The title of his sermon will be “The Severed Ear,” with the scripture text from Luke 22:47-53. No lunch will be served following the Good Friday service.
The Easter Sunday sunrise service, will be held at 7 a.m. on April 17. The Rev. Zachery Lays of the First Church of God in New Bethlehem will deliver the morning message titled, “The Resurrection” using the scripture passage from Luke 24:1-12. Breakfast will be served following the Easter sunrise service.
All in the community are invited to attend the Lenten and Easter services.