NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Church Association will sponsor a Wednesday Lenten series in the weeks leading up to Easter Sunday. All services will begin at noon followed by luncheon.
The theme for this year’s Lenten series is “Miraculous Messiah.” Each week the morning message will focus on a different miracle from the ministry of Jesus.
Upcoming services include:
- March 2: The Rev. David Nagele III of Cornerstone Church of God in Alcola will speak on “Water to Wine” – John 2:1-11.
- March 9: The Rev. Jeff Smith of the Church Experience church plant in Butler will speak at the First United Methodist Church on “Jesus Calms the Storm” – Mark 4:35-41.
All are invited to attend the community Lenten services.