NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley High School Chapter of the TRI-M Music Honor Society will hold a Color Run 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 10.
The run/walk, which is open to all ages, will take place along the Redbank Valley Trail starting near the municipal parking lot, near Zack’s Restaurant, in New Bethlehem beginning at 9 a.m.
The registration cost for this year’s event is $10. T-shirts will also be available for an additional $10. Additional donations will also be accepted to help support current cancer patients.
Prizes will be awarded to the first man, woman and child (ages 12 and under) who cross the finish line.
Register ahead of time at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSexwxcfhMlVPuZt-PzP_pHG_5EvCLcYjkxoBp0i4hLn8NZxKA/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2RYQaMPTQuay7P492hmKujGbSYORfxEt_ua_GDt-LonKQ9ycd9jY_OX4E. Registration will also be available the day of the event at 8 a.m.