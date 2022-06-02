NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley High School Chapter of the TRI-M Music Honor Society will sponsor a Color Run 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 11.
The run/walk, which is open to all ages, will take place along the Redbank Valley Trail starting near the municipal parking lot in New Bethlehem beginning at 9 a.m.
The requested donation to participate in this year’s event is $10. T-shirts will also be available for an additional $10.
Proceeds from the 5K will benefit local resident Samantha Smith.
Register ahead of time at www.colorrun.redbankvalleyarts.org. Registration will also be available the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m.