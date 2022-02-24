NEW BETHLEHEM – Officials at Redbank Valley High School have released the names of the students who earned scholastic honors for the second quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
GRADE SIX
High Honors
Hayen Darr, Colton Edmonds, Brayden Goodman, Jarrett Gould, Jace Huffman, Sadie Magness, Madeliene McCauley, Christopher Pasekoff, Jacqueline Port, Leviticus Powell, Brody Ripple, Adalyn Rupp, Abigail Truitt and Kennedy White.
Honor Roll
Cadence Adams, Hannah Adams, Journee Bentley, Drake Bish, Summer Bish, Brooklynn Buzard, Jeanette Cornman, Chloe Crissman, David Gilmore, Luke Grafton, Joel Hepler, Landon Hornberger, Colin Horner, Carson Johnston and Landen Johnston.
Brylie Kaza, Clayton Kemmer, Gunner Kiehl, Gregory Logsdon, Zoe Luchsinger, Alexander Mann, Daniel Mansfield, Alazae Marshall, Kaylen Minich, Lawson Minich, Cammie Monrean, Justice Morgan, Avery Ortz, Gracie Page, Owen Polka and Braiden Rankin.
Emma Shaffer, Addison Smith, Brandon Smith, Falyn Smith, Scarlet Snyder, Malachi Stewart, Kolby Tosh, Brayden Wells and Ty Wile.
GRADE SEVEN
High Honors
Joseph Brisson, Elaina Carrico, Marlee Carrier, Jonas Gourley, Adelyn Hetrick, Emma Hetrick, Taylor Kifer, Easton Magagnotti, Carly Neiswonger and Kaden Sturgeon.
Honor Roll
Mackenzie Adams, Arianna Adelaar-Good, Bailey Bowser, Dawnikay Brocious, Adeline Cornman, Breanna Crawford, Karsi Crawford, Abraham DeSantis, Tate Fricko, Kaedynce Giles, Noelle Gold, Hadlee Hagan, Leland Ingram, Peyton Kennemuth, Riley Kerchinski and Haley Magness.
Gage Mahle, Taylor McNaughton, Addison Neiswonger, Gabriel Powell, Jeb Rapp, Eli Rex, Shaylee Rupp, Grant Shoemaker, Rachel Shoemaker, Cheyenne Skursky, Hayden Smith, Tessa Starcher, Dallas Wiant and Aleah Wolfgang.
GRADE EIGHT
High Honors
Nolan Barnett, Adyson Bond, Brock George, Carson Gould, Allyn Hagan, Ryan Hepler, Mackenzie Kundick, Shea Lufsey, Kiera McGuire, Isaac Neiswonger, Ivy Ni, Isabella Orr, Brayder Perez Godinez, Maura Root, Jordan Smith, Braylon Wagner, Devin Weckerly and Quinn White.
Honor Roll
Ashley Adams, Kimberlee Adams, Alara Altobelli, Helena Barrett, Gavin Bish, Gabriela Burlingame, Emily Confer, Adeline Crawford, Mykenzi Downs, Molly Evans, Todd Gathers, Lia Hageter, Hunter Hetrick, Tristan Johnston, Morgan Kiehl, Nadia Luchsinger and Wyatt Magness.
Canyon Martin, Jordan McCauslin, James McFarland, Gavinn Rodriguez, Dana Ruffner, Hanna Shilling, Max Shreckengost, Micah Shreckengost, Wyatt Skinner, Jordan Smith, Titus Smith, Abigail Snyder, Cody Thomason, Devon Weckerly and Kaylee Wells.
GRADE NINE
High Honors
Ziva Bish, Alexis Eberle, Mackenzie Foringer, Isaac Gorley, Kate Grafton, Clair Hepler, Cadence Ingram, Kolton Miller, Broc Monrean, Ava Moore, Alaina Ortz, Taylor Ripple, Hailey Rupp and Eva Wadding.
Honor Roll
Keaton Ammerman, Jenna Bailey, Emma Bayuk, Kira Bonanno, Alexa Bowser, Andrew Byers, Laci Campbell, Chloe Crissman, Jozlyn DeLoe, Isabella Faulk, Wayne Finley, Kieran Fricko, Hayden Giles, Topanga Gilmore, Mylee Harmon, Kristy Kunselman and Aiden McAnulty.
Remington Mills, Breckin Minich, Reese Minich, Makenna Monrean, Levi Neiswonger, Reagan Neiswonger, Kayden Pago, George Port, Hayden Rearick, Hunter Reichard, Keihin Rupp, Rylan Rupp, Leah Schrecengost, Bailey Snyder, Thomas Wegley and Landree Wilson.
GRADE 10
High Honors
Nevada Boyer, Donovan Calhoun, Nathan Draa, Bree Ferringer, Robert Kephart, Cole Lufsey, Emily Neiswonger, Mackenna Rankin, David Sherbine, Alexandra Shoemaker and Liliahna Wert.
Honor Roll
Caden Adams, Lilliane Barnett, EvaLynn Barrett, Seth Barrett, Isabelle Bond, Samantha Bowser, Makenna Buzard, Keira Carlson, Ty Carrier, Gavin Carroll, Kloey Chestnut, Mason Clouse, Owen Clouse, Colton Conner, Brendan Davis and Raegan George.
Claire Henry, Miles Hetrick, Marcus John, Gavin Kerchinski, Mathew Kozma, Isaiah Latuhihin, Braxton Lee, Brayden McCauley, Ethan McIntire, Finley Minich, Jackson Minich, Shae Lee Minich, Cole Monrean and Kaeden Neiswonger.
Bethany Procious, Noah Schrecengost, Garrett Shaffer, Levi Shick, Savannah Shick, Marissa Shilling, Emily Truitt, Madison Watkins and Miranda White.
GRADE 11
High Honors
Olivia Cramer, Samarie Dinger, Hailey Duespohl, Brooklyn Edmonds, Ryleigh Evans, Kayla Goodman, Macey Lee, Tate Minich, Nicholas Moore, Josie Neiswonger, Jack Ni, Abigail Over, Peyton Rearick, Dylan Rupp and Gwyneth Wadding.
Honor Roll
Kassandra Bashline, Cole Bish, Paige Carlson, Gabriel Carroll, Brayden Delp, Ethan Downs, Rachel Elliott, Zeldon Fisher, Owen Harmon, Tyler Hetrick, Abby Himes, David Horner, Alivia Huffman, Austin Jacoby, Emma Kemmer, Bailey Laughlin, McKayla McGuire and Aubrey Minich.
Ethan Myers, KayLea Powell, Caylen Rearick, Peyton Reacrick, Elena Rupp, Kinesis Ruffner, Carsen Rupp, Jocelyn Schrecengost, Colton Shick, Haley Smith, Madison Smith, Nina Space, Cam Wagner, Collin Walters, Trista Watkins, Jordan Weyandt and Cheyenne Wolfe.
GRADE 12
High Honors
Hayley Adams, Olivia Anderson, Bryson Bain, Arissa Bish, Morgan Bowser, James Cain, Cruz Conner, Abigail Crawford, Kaitlyn Davis, Jeffrey Douglas, Abigale Downs, Samantha Evans, Quinn Fricko, Caleb Gilmore, Katelyn Henry and LeighAnn Hetrick.
Sarah Magness, Alexander Mills, Remington Orange, Ryley Pago. Jack Shaffer, Serenity Shaffer, Ryleigh Smathers, Mackenzie Thiel, Chloe Wiant, Abby Young and Ethan Young.
Honor Roll
Tyson Adams, Kolby Barrett, Reagan Beamer, Marley Best , Rylee Bish, Ethan Clinger, Claire Clouse, Ridge Cook, Derrick Downs, Andera Felts, Madison Foringer, Marquese Gardlock, Mia Gourley, Margaret Kinnard, Steven Kisamore, Jacob Kundick, Dessa Lingenfelter and Milo Livingston.
Olivia Mangagnotti, Gunner Mangiantini, Christopher Marshall, Madison McFarland, Anthony McGuire, Kade Minnick, Makayla Monrean, Haley Park, Jenna Procious, Carlie Rupp, Emmaleigh Rupp, Lillian Shaffer, Brenden Shreckengost, Raymond Shreckengost, and Wyat Shumaker.