NEW BETHLEHEM – Two Redbank Valley High School students are facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on March 7 at approximately 9 a.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Nina Sharlene Space, 18, of New Bethlehem, and Collin Ray Walters, 18, of Mayport, were each charged with using or possessing drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct — making unreasonable noise.
In addition, Walters was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to Redbank Valley High School after it was reported that drugs and related paraphernalia had been discovered inside a vehicle on school property.
At the school, troopers spoke with district administration who reportedly explained that Space and Walters were “visibly under the influence of a controlled substance” and smelled of marijuana when they arrived at school that morning.
Based on the high school’s policy, administrators have the authority to search students’ vehicles parked in the school parking lot.
During a search, a small amount of marijuana belonging to Walters, along with a metal smoking pipe, vape pen and a drawstring bag belonging to Space were allegedly discovered in their vehicle.
Charges were filed March 15 by Trooper Jacob Knight with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.