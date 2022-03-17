Redbank Valley High School students host Tree-Plenish event

NEW BETHLEHEM – It has been reported that in total, schools in the United States use as many as 32 billion sheets of paper each year. In an effort to help offset their own school’s paper usage, a group of local students has teamed up with a national organization to plant more trees in the community.
Redbank Valley High School seniors in Deven Laird’s Environmental Science class are currently taking orders for trees through Tree-Plenish, a national non-profit that strives to give back by replenishing the environmental resources used by school districts.
“Their goal is to bring the community together to create a sustainable future,” Laird said last week, pointing out that Tree-Plenish is committed to utilizing youth to carry out its change. “This organization has teams in more than 40 states.”
According to information on its website, Tree-Plenish was started by two Massachusetts high school students who set out to plant enough trees in their community to make up for their school’s paper consumption during the 2018-19 school year. The pair set out to replenish 230 trees, but with help from their community, they planted more than 330 trees the first year.
“After spreading to other towns and working with environmental advocacy groups, Tree-Plenish is ready to expand its mission to high schools around the country,” the website states.
The initiative made its way to the Redbank Valley this year when Laird heard about it through an email sent to district superintendent Amy Rupp.
“This program seemed to fit perfectly into the curriculum for this class,” Laird said, pointing out that one of the units in his environmental science class focused on sustainability and resource use. “We took a great deal of time looking at different resources and how we utilize them, as well as discussing what can happen if those resources are not replaced or over utilized.”
Laird said that he hopes the project will raise awareness as to the amount of paper used by the school district and what steps can be taken to replenish it.
“When we look at the amount of resources that are used daily and not replaced, it seems logical that a school would be the perfect place to learn how to make sound environmental decisions,” he said, adding that he and his students spent a lot of time in class talking about the impact people have on the world’s resources. “Planting trees to replace ones used for paper just helps to reduce our own carbon footprints.”
To begin the process, Laird and his students met with Tree-Plenish coordinators to plan the event and discuss tree options suitable for the region. Officials also provided the students with resources to plant trees to offset the paper consumption incurred by local schools.
“Not knowing how we would do this year, we set a goal to offset 1.2 million sheets of paper, which translates to about 125 trees,” he said, noting that his class is taking orders for sugar maple, sycamore and flowering dogwood trees now through March 29. The trees can be purchased for $5 at Redbank’s school-specific, secure website, tpevents.org/school/2128. “The trees that are ordered will be shipped directly to us for the event.”
The trees will be planted during Redbank’s Tree-Plenish event, which will take place on Friday, April 29. Laird said individuals who ordered trees can choose to pick them up at the high school on that day or have them planted on their properties by the student volunteers.
“They [the students] will be going out in teams to meet with homeowners to plant the trees where the homeowners want them,” Laird said.
Looking to the future, Laird said he would like to see Tree-Plenish become a yearly event at the school.
“If we can help to offset some of our own carbon footprints on a yearly basis, we can prolong the future of those resources for many generations to come,” he said, explaining that he hopes the project helps his students realize that they don’t have to change the world completely to have an impact. “If we can teach them to be good stewards of the world that we live in, those resources will be around for years to come.”
Anyone with questions on the Tree-Plenish event should contact Laird at dlaird@redbankvalley.net. For more information on Tree-Plenish, visit www.tree-plenish.org.