NEW BETHLEHEM – Livestreaming sporting and other extracurricular events is set to become a permanent feature at Redbank Valley High School.
During their Nov. 8 meeting, members of the Redbank Valley School Board approved a motion to create a paid position to assist high school media club students in expanding live-streaming to all sporting events, as well as other extracurricular events, at the high school.
After presenting a proposal at the board’s work session last week, district athletic director Matt Darr reiterated Tuesday that the district had four possible approaches to live-streaming high school events.
The first option, according to Darr, would be to stop live-streaming events all together, requiring spectators to attend in person if they want to watch an event.
“It would be you either come to the event or you don’t see it,” he said.
A second option, Darr said, would be to rely on local media outlets to provide live-streaming. However, the problem with that option, he noted, is that those outlets will more than likely only cover “big games.”
“If it’s Redbank and Clarion for the KSAC title, they’re going to do that,” he said, noting that a regular weekday game would probably not receive the same attention. “And they don’t do any wrestling matches.”
A third option would be to go with live-streaming services provided by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). Darr explained that NFHS offers a subscription service that carries games, without audio, from any school that utilizes their service.
“NFHS will provide free cameras, [and] they’ll put them in your gym,” he said, noting, however, that the organization charges viewers a subscription of $80 per year to watch the content.
The fourth option, which was advocated by Darr, is to beef up the district’s current set up by bringing in an additional paid position to assist high school teacher Mike Fricko and his media club in live-streaming all extracurricular events.
“To me it’s a no-brainer that we use our kids,” Darr said, adding that working to live-stream games and other events is a great way for the students to get experience in the field. “They can maybe take this to a career in the future.”
In addition, Darr said, the district could generate revenue through advertisements during the livestreams.
“I think we could make enough money with the advertising that we wouldn’t need to charge people to watch it,” Darr said.
According to Darr, the district began live-streaming sporting events and some drama performances with the onset of the COVID pandemic. He noted further that Redbank was the first school in the area to offer live-streaming, and soon other schools followed suit.
Suggesting that the proposed permanent program continue with the same format, Darr said Fricko and his media club would handle set up and recording for upcoming winter sports, and that he and teacher Blane Gold would do the announcing at no cost to the district.
Darr urged board members to act quickly so things could be in place for the start of games on Dec. 1 and 2.
When asked about the number of spectators who utilized the streaming service in the recent past, Fricko said that for the soccer playoff game, there were more than 50 live viewers at any one point.
“We’ve closed in on 100 for some of the basketball games and wrestling matches,” he said.
Fricko also pointed out that an additional advantage to the in-house streaming is that the games are recorded and archived.
“We have some games that have been viewed 5,000 times just because people are going back to watch them,” he said.
Fricko also noted the need to have someone who could be brought in as a paid supervisor for many of the games.
“For the last two years, I’ve done just about every event myself with the help of the students in the class,” he said, explaining that there’s only so many of them and a majority of them are athletes themselves.
Fricko said that his club was only able to cover five soccer games and one volleyball game this fall season due to scheduling conflicts.
“If we had some help from that one position, they would help to maintain the livestream,” he said.
Darr pointed out that because the program is already running, the school would have no expense for equipment unless they chose to purchase more. The only expense, he said, would be the per-game payment for the new position, which was proposed at $30 per game, similar to the payment for game ticket-takers.
Board member Jason Barnett said that, while he supported the idea, he would like to see a detailed plan before voting.
“I would just like to see the whole plan laid out,” Barnett said, citing concerns that the proposed pay may not be enough to attract someone to the position and replacement costs for damaged equipment. “We’ve gone through this before, where we think it’s one thing and then we turn around and have to change it just because we got ahead of ourselves.”
Following the discussion, a motion to create a livestream position that is paid $30 per game for the live-streaming of extracurricular events passed in a 6-1 vote, with board president Bill Reddinger voting against the proposal, wanting to see a more detailed plan. Board members Brent Wile and Dr. Donald Nair were absent from the meeting.
In related matters, during the public concerns portion of the meeting, district elementary technology teacher Kristen Landers said that while she supported the proposed streaming of extracurricular activities, she was concerned about the lack of support given to extracurricular activities at the elementary level.
After reminding board members that she received funding four years ago to send a group of elementary robotics club students to Harrisburg, she voiced her concern that similar programs not be forgotten.
“My problem is that repeatedly for the 12 years I have been at the elementary school, we have gone to administration and the board and we have asked for funding for after school elementary programs for our children,” she said, noting that although she and her colleagues were able to get grant funding in the past, those opportunities are drying up. “We have given up our own personal time with our families, our children, our own professional development and studies in order to provide a service that Redbank Valley consistently told us they were unable to do.”
Landers said that she is happy to talk about possible programs and try to come up with a plan to implement them.
“I am not against streaming,” she reiterated. “I am concerned that we can find [money] for something that is not a necessity for building a foundation of our children’s education.”
Other Business
• Reddinger pointed out that five seats on the school board will be up for election in 2023. He encouraged community members who may be interested in serving on the board to get petitions from the county elections office early next year.
• After approving a memorandum of understanding with the support staff for the position, Jocelyn Delp was hired as an LPN/nurse aide at a rate of $15 per hour.
Additionally, Marla Rupp was hired as an instructional aide at $10.53 per hour, and Bryan Ripple was hired as assistant softball coach with the cost to be split with the other assistant coaches.
• Approval was also given to a contract with ESS for substitute services.
• Amanda Carrico and Kasey Haines were approved as volunteers for girls basketball and wrestling respectively.
Kathleen Burkett was also added to the substitute school nurse list.