NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) club will host the annual Veterans Day luncheon and program on Friday, Nov. 11 at the school.
The event kicks off at noon with a free luncheon for veterans and a guest in the high school’s auxiliary gym.
A program honoring veterans, which is open to the public, will follow at 1 p.m. in the auditorium.
Veterans interested in attending the luncheon should RSVP by emailing kkronen@redbankvalley.net, or calling (814) 275-2424, ext 344.