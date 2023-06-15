NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley Historical Society members and guests met at the History Center in New Bethlehem on Monday evening to learn more about the area’s coal mining heritage.
Glenn Kerr, a resident of South Bethlehem, put on an in-depth presentation, complete with exhibits and examples of equipment used by miners across America from the 1880s to about 1950.
Kerr retired after teaching art at Cambria Heights School District for 30 years. During that time, he was also a tour guide at the now-closed Seldom Seen Tourist Coal Mine in St. Boniface.
“I guess I am a natural for telling a story,” he said. “I always loved the history of coal mining and find it very easy to retell all the stories that the old-timers told me.”
Kerr was decked out in a costume reflecting what miners generally wore during working hours. Topping his outfit was an authentic working carbide miner’s lamp. On display boards around the History Center’s public space, guests could see the technical progression from lard-fueled lamps to more modern electric types.
Many of the artifacts on display were inherited from Kerr’s older relatives after they retired. The rest were collected over the years from area antiques shops or from companies in the United Kingdom and Europe.
The stories of long-gone coal communities such as Starburg and Bostonia figured prominently in his presentation, as did the astounding eight mines on the Armstrong County side of Red Bank Creek stretching from Oak Ridge to the outskirts of South Bethlehem.
“There were so many mines in operation in the early 1900s that a miner could always find work,” he said. “If work slacked off at one mine or one company, he could just go to another nearby site and get hired.”
Which sounds easy on paper, but often involved walking five or more miles early in the morning, a 10- to 12-hour shift and then walking home again.
Miners such as Kerr’s great-grandfather began working in the mines at nine years of age, opening and closing crucial doors inside the mines. At age 14 or so, they would be selected as apprentices by individual miners to work beside them. After a few years of this informal on-the-job training, young workers were required to take and pass a formal examination to become full-fledged miners.
Following a grueling day of working underground, mine workers under the age of 14 attended night schools sponsored by the mining companies. However, an eighth-grade education from one of these schools equipped teenagers with impressive mathematical skills that could be used in the mines and in everyday life.
Throughout the evening, Kerr wove a web of stories about the people who lived in a now-vanished landscape, modern roads that lie atop old mining railroads’ rights-of-way or a clump of trees hiding the remains of long-gone houses and stores.
Kerr has a small mountain of photos and documentation to support his stories. A book is now in the works, a potential gold mine itself of an important part of area history.
“It was a hard life in a lot of ways,” Kerr said. “But coal mining provided jobs for men and a living for their families. I like talking about it so that people do not forget.”