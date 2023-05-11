NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society’s monthly evening presentation this week marked the launch of the group’s public genealogy library. Years in the making, the library was first envisioned in 2010 when the society was being formed.
With the transformation of the former Northwest Bank building along Broad Street into the History Center, the society now has a dedicated space for at least four file cabinets full of genealogical material amassed by the late Clarence R. Shirey, who passed away in 2019.
While clearing out the contents of his home, family members found a treasure trove of local lore, much of which was destined for the Armstrong County Historical Society. With a bit of cooperation, Shirey’s research material was brought to the New Bethlehem area, family members said.
“Most of the material is directly related to this area, and we are centrally located between Clarion and Armstrong counties,” Evelyn Shirey said.
Brenda Shikking, historical society board member said, “Clarence began writing his first family genealogy when he was stationed far from home while serving in the military. His loneliness was the spark for continuing the research for the rest of is life.”
“Clarence said that the deeper you dig, the farther you fall,” Shilling said.
What began as a way to assuage his homesickness, became a lifelong obsession that resulted in the publication of several books between 1974 and 2001.
Shirey also became a member of several county, state and national genealogical and historical organizations, extending the reach of his research. Along with those resources, he also collected a huge number of courthouse real estate transactions, church records, family genealogies, newspaper extracts and map atlases.
The scope of his material is impressive, considering that most of it was gathered before the Internet Age. Much of it was obtained in person by Shirey, who traveled from coast to coast in search of material.
Family member Evelyn Shirey said, “If you or your family are not in these books, it’s because nobody wanted to talk to him.”
Area family names include Shirey, Mohney, Minich, Ferringer, Snyder, Shaffer and many more.
Shilling, the head of the society’s now-forming genealogy committee, provided a short tour of the room housing Shirey’s collection and shared the group’s vision of making it accessible to the public.
“These are the filing cabinets that we have been talking about,” Shilling said. “We are still getting things organized and making it searchable by the public.”
For more information about the genealogy library or to inquire about research, contact Brenda Shilling at brendon@windstream.net or (724) 664-6189.
In other business, society president Deb Huffman announced that the group began accepting the loan of vintage bridal gowns for an upcoming event, a bridal tea to be held at the History Center on June 24 at 2 p.m. A donation of $12 per attendee is requested, and reservations are required