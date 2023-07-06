NEW BETHLEHEM –The Redbank Valley Historical Society recently announced the launch of its new website and Facebook page.
The new online platforms, developed in collaboration with local website design and internet marketing firm, TechReady Professionals Inc., aim to provide an immersive and informative experience for history enthusiasts, researchers and the general public.
Redbank Valley Historical Society Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to researching and preserving the history of the area encompassing the Redbank Valley School District.
President Debra Huffman, vice president Peggy Bish, secretary/treasurer Judy Williams, and board members Ali Mortensen, Amanda Coon, Judie Maholtz, Donald Shilling and Brenda Shilling have played instrumental roles in driving the society’s vision forward. Their dedication and leadership have been essential in expanding the society’s outreach and impact within the community.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society’s new website, available at www.RVHistory.org, offers a range of features and resources. The website showcases a comprehensive collection of community events, special programs and rotating exhibits held throughout the year. It also provides access to genealogy research tools, volunteer opportunities, electronic donations, gift subscriptions, an online store and an email newsletter subscription option.
To complement the new website, the society has also launched an official Facebook page, accessible at www.facebook.com/RVHistory. The official page, along with the society’s Facebook group page, will serve as a platform for discussions, announcements, and engagement with a broader audience.
For more information about the Redbank Valley Historical Society, including membership opportunities and upcoming events, visit www.RVHistory.org. The society can also be reached at (704) 574-4694 or info@RVHistory.org.