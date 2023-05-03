NEW BETHLEHEM – “Oh, they say when you marry in June, you’re a bride all your life.” These words from the musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” will come to life next month as the Redbank Valley Historical Society hosts its first-ever June Bridal Tea event.
On Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m., wedding dresses from all decades will be on display as guests enjoy a variety of teas and other refreshments at the History Center along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
“It’s a great opportunity for women of all ages to get together for an elegant afternoon of fashion and tea,” event organizers and society board members Amanda Coon and Ali Mortensen said earlier this week of the event.
Society president Debbie Huffman said that inspiration for the event came from a 1947 wedding gown belonging to New Bethlehem resident Mafalda Santini Cherico that had been on display at the history center.
“During a recent meeting, [society board members] Judy Williams and Judie Maholtz were talking about the dress and how they thought it would be nice to have more bridal gowns like it displayed,” she said, noting that further discussions led to a suggestion of a bridal tea event. “We thought it would be a great way to showcase dresses that were likely worn once and have been been hanging in a closet ever since.”
Coon and Mortensen said the historical society is seeking wedding dresses from all decades to add to the bridal display.
“We have around 10 dresses from all different decades committed right now,” Coon said, noting that event organizers would like to see around 40 dresses on display.
“We have a lot of room and are excited to see all styles and looks from all decades,” Mortensen added.
According to Coon and Mortensen, anyone interested in adding a dress the display should fill out a registration form, and, if possible, provide a description and history of the dress, and any photos.
Dresses and registration forms can be dropped off at the History Center from 10 a.m. to noon or 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, May 9 and 23.
“I’m excited to see the stories behind the dresses come to life,” Mortensen said, adding that an informational presentation on dress styles and trends over the decades is also being planned. “It will be great to debut and showcase the dresses as people walk around and learn more about them.”
Coon and Mortensen said tickets for the Bridal Tea are $12 per seat, and a limited number of tables for eight can be reserved for $120. The deadline for reservations is June 16. Proceeds from the event will help keep the History Center functioning.
“Be sure to get your tickets early,” Coon said, noting that only 80 tickets will be sold. “We’re hoping to have a packed house.”
For dress registration forms or to purchase tickets, contact Huffman at (704) 574-4694 or dhuffman7050@gmail.com.