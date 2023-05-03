THE REDBANK VALLEY HISTORICAL Society will host a June Bridal Tea event at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the History Center along Broad Street in New Bethlehem. In addition to a tea party, the event will feature displays of wedding dresses through the decades, including a 1947 dress that belonged to Mafalda Santini Cherico of New Bethlehem. Pictured with Cherico’s dress are historical society board members and event organizers Ali Mortensen (left) and Amanda Coon.