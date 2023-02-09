NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley School District is conducting a survey to determine the number of children eligible to enter classes in the Redbank Valley Elementary School during the 2023-2024 school year.
To be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be five years old on or before July 1. Screenings include hearing, vision, speech and a readiness test.
State law and the district require the following immunizations: two doses of measles vaccine, preferably given as Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR); four doses of Polio vaccine (IPV), including one dose administered on or after the fourth birthday; four doses of tetanus and diphtheria vaccine (DPT), including one dose administered on or after the fourth birthday; three doses of Hepatitis B vaccine; two doses of Varicella vaccine (chickenpox), or date child had the disease. All vaccines must be given at the appropriate age and properly spaced to be counted as valid.
Parents should contact their child’s physician or health care provider to get the required immunizations scheduled, since some will take a minimum of six months to complete the series. Immunizations should be completed before entrance to kindergarten in the fall. Any exceptions based on medical or religious grounds should be brought to the district’s attention at the time of registration.
Survey forms have been sent home with elementary students to parents for registering children for kindergarten. Parents who have not received a form should call (814) 275-2680 as soon as possible.
A kindergarten parent meeting will be held on Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m. at the Redbank Valley Primary School. Registration will be held April 25, 26 and 27.