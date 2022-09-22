NEW BETHLEHEM – After several months and some bid revisions, Redbank Valley Municipal Authority last week accepted bids for the installation of meters and meter pits as part of the authority’s upcoming meter replacement project.
In his report at the Sept. 15 meeting, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson said that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) recently granted the authority’s request for a change order to include potential line freezing in the bids for the installation of the meters.
“PENNVEST doesn’t typically allow that as a change order on a contract initially...but because of the difficulty we were having in getting bids, they allowed us to get that change order,” Thompson explained, pointing out that authority officials previously rejected initial bids for the meter installation work in order to rebid the project to include line freezing.
While he said that an exact number is unknown, Thompson estimated that around 400 lines may need to be frozen as new meters are installed inside customers’ homes.
“About half of your meters could need to have their lines frozen,” he said, noting that line freezing would only be necessary if the interior or exterior valves do not work. “That works out to about $50,000 that we would put into the bid.”
According to Thompson after the meeting, RVMA received two bids for meter installation — one from Luton’s Plumbing of Clarion for $155,728, and the second from Newman Plumbing Inc. of Zelienople for $99,062.
With any line freezing now part of the meter installation work, Thompson also reported that the authority finally received bids for the installation of meter pits at about 28 homes in RVMA’s service area.
“These would be needed where there are difficult situations, such as mobile homes or homes on slabs where there might be freezing issues,” Thompson explained of the meter pits.
He also said that the authority has also allowed for 40 service lines to be replaced from the curb box to the main line in the event that a line can’t be frozen and a meter can’t be replaced.
“The goal is to replace them to get the meters in,” he pointed out, adding that all service lines will be replaced as new water lines are installed in the future. “This is just to buy you time to get the meters in.”
Following the meeting, Thompson said RVMA received seven bids for the installation of meter pits — C&R Directional Boring LLC of Clearfield, $239,500; Chivers Construction Company Inc. of Fairview, $1,116,240; Mealy Excavating & Construction Inc. of Tionesta, $323,930; Newman Plumbing Inc. of Zelienople, $305,300; Pennwest Specialized Contracting of Grove City, $353,056; Terra Works Inc. of Clarion, $291,250; and Wilson — A Lindy Company of New Wilmington, $310,000.
Ultimately, authority officials awarded contracts to the lowest bidders, pending review of the contractors’ bid documents. The contract for the meter installation was awarded to Newman Plumbing Inc. for $99,062, and the meter pit installation was awarded to C&R Directional Boring LLC for $239,500.
Providing an update on the project earlier this week, Thompson said RVMA has all of the bids necessary to move forward with the project and will hopefully close the PENNVEST funding grant/loan in November.
“We have sufficient funding from PENNVEST to do the project,” he told the board, pointing out that the authority has some “breathing room,” even though the project total is close to the state’s threshold. “We’re about as good as we’re going to get.”
Also at last Thursday’s meeting, Ryan Wells from the Charles Leach Agency Inc. was invited to address the board regarding the liability and the workers compensation issue that arose last month after board members were paid for flagging work while RVMA employees fixed a water leak on Wood Street.
Wells reported that a board member, acting under the direction of the authority and being paid, is considered a paid volunteer and is covered under liability.
He later pointed out, however, that board members are not covered on workman’s compensation as volunteers.
“It’s all employees,” he said, explaining that a paid board member has an automatic coverage of $58,000 a year for workman’s compensation. “The state makes that rule, not the work comp carriers.”
Authority officials asked Wells to determine the cost of adding workman’s compensation coverage for board members, pointing out that the fee may still be less expensive than hiring an outside flagging company when needed.
In related business, the RVMA board also approved paying the overtime wages of New Bethlehem Borough employees who assisted with the water line break.