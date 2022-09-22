NEW BETHLEHEM – After several months and some bid revisions, Redbank Valley Municipal Authority last week accepted bids for the installation of meters and meter pits as part of the authority’s upcoming meter replacement project.

In his report at the Sept. 15 meeting, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson said that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) recently granted the authority’s request for a change order to include potential line freezing in the bids for the installation of the meters.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos