NEW BETHLEHEM – A complete analysis of water and sewage rates is on the way for the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority.
Following up on a recommendation from engineer Tom Thompson of Gannett Fleming, RVMA officials last Thursday evening authorized a complete study of all the authority’s rates. The approval came on the heels of a recent meeting between all authority member municipalities regarding a potential update to RVMA’s current rate structure.
“The next step is to review the rates so we can determine what those rates should be,” Thompson told RVMA officials, noting that, although expensive, this rate study will likely never have to be redone. “I don’t know that you’ve ever had a true rate study done to set your rates.”
According to Thompson after the meeting, the rate study will include a detailed bill analysis and projection of the authority’s revenues and expenses to determine an approximate level of rates and charges for water and sewer, as well as bulk water.
“The study will determine fair pricing for all of the authority’s customers,” he said, noting that the study will be completed by Gannett Fleming Valuation and Rate Consultants LLC at an estimated cost of $20,000.
At the meeting, Thompson explained that the state requires that rate studies be completed by a “qualified financial entity.”
“That way, if someone were to challenge you on a rate, it has a backing,” he told authority members, pointing out that the firm has done rates for Pennsylvania American Water and other similar utility companies.
Although he said he saw the benefit of such a study, RVMA board member Gordon Barrows raised concerns about making such a large investment if there’s a chance not everyone will be on board with the final report.
“My concern is we make that significant of an investment and run into a political wall where somebody doesn’t like the rates that are generated and decides not to play ball,” he said. “Now we’ve just invested $20,000 for a report.”
Thompson said he believed RVMA would benefit from the study regardless, pointing out that the authority could set one group rate or individual municipal rates based off the report.
“At the end, you’re going to most likely have a new rate structure that’s going to set you forward from that point on,” he said. That way, at the beginning of next year, he added, the authority will have money coming in and a working budget that officials are comfortable with. “It’s going to pay itself forward because it’s going to allow for the issues you have with an aging system.”
Again citing the importance of the study, Barrows then asked if his fellow board members felt the authority was financially stable enough to move forward with the study at the present time.
Board member Steve Greenawalt said he saw the study as “an investment.”
“I have no problem with the study because it will give us something to go by and show us what we should be charging,” he said.
In making a motion to go ahead with the rate study, Barrows said he believed the rate study was the right move for the authority to be more fiscally responsible on behalf of its customers.
“If there’s a way that we can set up rates to be more economically feasible to our customers...while running the whole plant better and more efficiently, I’ll make the motion to move forward,” he said.
The motion was passed unanimously by the five members in attendance.
Thompson said the study will take three or four months to complete, and that payments can be made as the work is being completed.
Authority Rejects Bid for Meter Installation
Also during the June 16 meeting, Thompson reported that RVMA received one bid for the installation of the new meters.
“It was much higher than we anticipated,” Thompson said of the $2,714,835 bid from Newman Plumbing Inc. “They do this kind of work, but I don’t think they do it too often.”
Although four contractors showed initial interest in the project, Thompson said two potential bidders became preoccupied with other jobs and also had concerns about completing the service line portion of the project.
In order to generate more interest, Thompson recommended rebidding the project as two separate contracts — one to replace the meters and the other to replace service lines and install meter pits.
“Some of the bidders have limited interest in performing work outside of buildings,” he said, adding that the new bids would due July 15, prior to RVMA’s next meeting. “I think we’ll get a much better price.”
A motion to rebid the project passed unanimously.