NEW BETHLEHEM – On the heels of a recent vote to purchase new water meters, Redbank Valley Municipal Authority officials said last week that they have a little more time before a final decision needs to be made.
“The quote for the meters is good until April,” RVMA engineer Tom Thompson said following last Thursday’s board meeting of a $329,674 estimate for 1,000 Sensus meters through LB Water that was accepted by authority officials at their December meeting. “The board has some time to finalize their decision.”
With LB Water’s pricing valid longer than initially anticipated, Thompson told authority officials that it’s not too late to consider quotes from other possible meter vendors.
“Since we are waiting on bids to come in for the [meter] installation, we haven’t notified LB Water or Sensus that the purchase was secured, nor do we need to until we have a contract for installation,” Thompson explained, noting that RVMA will be receiving a “firm quote” from Neptune Meters, which is also a COSTARS-certified manufacturer.
According to Thompson, many of the authority’s systems utilize Sensus or Neptune equipment, so new meters from either manufacturer would be compatible with the existing software and equipment.
“It’s a Ford versus Chevrolet issue from our perspective,” he said, pointing out that the authority can compare Neptune’s estimate with the quote from Sensus before making a final decision at next month’s meeting. “We’ll look at them both and see if there’s a cost savings.”
Thompson pointed out that one advantage of Neptune meters is that they are made in Alabama and readily available. It was noted last month that the Sensus were backordered until at least later this year.
“If you wanted to order [Neptune meters], you could have them in 60 days as opposed to Sensus which would take about a year to get,” he said. “That’s the advantage.”
In other business at the Feb. 17 meeting, wastewater treatment plant operator Rory Moore offered a report on a pump failure at the plant.
“As everyone should know, we do have a wet weather pump down completely,” Moore said, noting that an impeller on the pump has gone bad. “I had to shut the pump down.”
While the plant was able to utilize a second wet weather pump at the plant, Moore said that it appears to be running slower and could also be on its last legs.
“Those pumps have been in service for like 12 years,” he said, pointing out that the pumps normally run 5,000 gallons of sewage per day, but that the one working pump is currently only pumping around 4,700 gallons.
“As long as it keeps running, we’ll be OK,” he continued. “If something would happen to that pump, I won’t be able to handle what will be coming.”
According to Thompson after the meeting, the wet weather pumps convey sanitary waste that is stored in an equalization tank at the wastewater treatment plant, which helps during rain events.
Although he placed an order for new impellers for each of the pumps, Moore said that the parts won’t be available for 14 to 16 weeks.
“It’s not ideal, but we’re just going to have to deal with what we have for now,” he said, adding that he put out some other feelers, one of which said they might be able to cut the wait time down to 10 weeks. “All of these places are getting their parts from the same place. We’re still going to be a ways out for right now.”