NEW BETHLEHEM – Following up on a discussion from last month, Redbank Valley Municipal Authority officials said last week that they will seek input from member municipalities regarding the possible establishment of a unified surcharge account for necessary system updates.
During their meeting on April 21, authority board members agreed to set up a work session with New Bethlehem and South Bethlehem borough councils and Porter Township supervisors to discuss the possibility of updating RVMA’s bylaws to include a unified surcharge to be used for water and sewer repairs and upgrades system-wide.
As previously reported, customers in all three of RVMA’s member municipalities — New Bethlehem and South Bethlehem boroughs, and Porter Township — have been paying surcharges since the early 2000s to pay off Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) loans acquired by their individual municipality. The loans in South Bethlehem and Porter Township are set to mature in June and October 2025 respectively.
At RVMA’s April 21 meeting, authority chairman Allen Dawson, who also serves on South Bethlehem Borough Council, said that some of the town’s residents have been asking what will happen to the money left in the surcharge account after the loan is paid off.
RVMA engineer Tom Thompson of Gannett Fleming explained that any unused money will remain in the account for future improvements or repairs to South Bethlehem’s sewage system.
“If they want to continue...all of the money that was collected will stay in that account,” he said, explaining that the money collected is a “nest egg” for future system repairs so another loan may not be needed.
Pointing out that the authority isn’t really set up to track labor and material costs separately for repairs in a particular municipality, Thompson again suggested that the authority consider the possibility of restructuring the surcharges from individual payments to a uniformed rate across the board that would go into one account to fund needed repairs system-wide.
“Realistically, from an accounting standpoint, that’s the way it should be handled,” he said.
According to Thompson, RVMA’s current bylaws indicate that all three member municipalities are separate entities, meaning that each municipality is responsible for paying for its own water and sewer repairs.
“That’s the way it was set up, [and] at the time, you had your own systems and it didn’t matter,” he said, explaining that when the systems were brought together, the bylaws should have also been updated to reflect the new combined authority.
Thompson explained further that the decision to update the authority’s bylaws to include a unified surcharge would fall under the jurisdiction of the member municipalities.
“I think you need all three municipalities to agree to change the bylaws,” he said, adding that the updated bylaws should stipulate that individual surcharges are earmarked for loan payments until maturity before being placed in the combined account.
When it comes to doing improvements, Thompson said having a unified rate “makes sense” because at some time, all lines are going to be replaced.
“Some [lines] are newer and some are older but...over the course of 100 years, you’re going to go through the replacement cycle and everybody is going to pay for it,” he said.
While board member Rolly Miller said he would be in favor of a uniform surcharge, board member Steve Greenawalt said he has already talked to some people in Porter Township who are concerned that they would be paying to replace lines in other communities when theirs are already done.
“They have a good point,” Greenawalt said, noting, however, that he also understands Thompson’s point from an accounting standpoint. He suggested that the authority wait until lines are replaced in New Bethlehem and South Bethlehem before restructuring to a uniform surcharge.
Miller countered that RVMA is “one authority” and should be structured as such. He said that South Bethlehem could “level the field” by continuing to make surcharge payments after its loan is paid off in June.
Thompson pointed out that if the bylaws were to change, Porter Township’s current surcharge of $37.50 would disappear and be reabsorbed by authority customers as a whole.
“Everybody’s rate may go up $2, but the $37.50 would go to zero and everything would be recalculated,” he said. “That’s the incentive to join forces and change the bylaws.”
Ultimately, the board agreed to set up a work session with the councils and supervisors from the three member municipalities, as well as Thompson and RVMA solicitor Andrew Menchyk, to discuss potential changes to the bylaws.
“All the taxpayers and municipalities need to realize that it’s just not about what’s affecting them now,” board member Lisa Kerle said. “It’s about the overall permanence of everyone’s water and sewer lines.”
In other business at last week’s meeting, authority officials came closer to finalizing their decision on new water meters for authority customers.
The consensus among board members seems to be to continue with Sensus meters, but to decide between two possible models of meters when more information on installation costs is received next month.
Also at the meeting, Thompson reported that RVMA is looking to pursue a federal grant for around $3 million in water system improvements.
“Unfortunately, that is not a lot of water system improvements because the price of pipe is so high,” he said. “We’re looking at appropriation to see if we can get funding.”