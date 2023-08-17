This month we are celebrating more than 20 years at the Redbank Valley Public Library’s new location!
Many of you probably remember when the library was downtown in the old bank building. We have been at our new location now since 2002.
As part of our celebration, we recently had some new landscaping done and, thanks to Truitt Sealcoating’s donation, our parking lot has been sealed and our lines painted. Thank you Truitt Sealcoating!
Tonight’s activity during our celebration week at the library is Family Game Night, which begins at 5 p.m. Bring your family for some fun!
Check out our “2B” guy made by Infinity Air waving around outside; he is helping us celebrate this week!
•
We have also sent out our annual fund drive letters for donations to the library. If you did not receive one, but would still like to make a donation in honor or memory of a loved one, please stop in and we will help you with it.
Thank you to everyone who has donated so far, every contribution helps.
•
We have had plenty of donations of books and always have used books for sale.
Come in and we will direct you to the used books if you are interested in getting a book you don’t have a due date for. There is a variety to choose from!
•
If you’re traveling out of the country soon, your local library can help you get your passport.
We have the forms available and certified passport agents to assist you in going on your next adventure or business trip. Please call and make an appointment for any day Monday through Saturday.
•
Do you want to honor or remember a special person by putting a book in their name? We can order books and place them in memory or honor of someone for you. You and the family will receive cards stating the book and who it is in memory or honor of.
Books will remain in the library for at least five years with a plate in the front cover.
Give us a call or stop in to find out more information.
•
Some upcoming programs include a cement pumpkin painting class on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m., as well as a CareerLink workshop on Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. on “Using AI to Generate a Cover Letter.”
Book Club will meet at Porchview Winery again on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. The book for September is “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury. Come and share your thoughts on this book with us. We look forward to new faces joining us.
Teens in Bookland, our teen book club, will meet on Aug. 22 at 3:30 p.m. to discuss “The Way I Used To Be” by Amber Smith. We have copies of the book or check on Libby to get it. We hope to see you there!