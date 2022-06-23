NEW BETHLEHEM – With nine days to spare, members of the Redbank Valley School Board unanimously approved the district’s budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
The balanced budget includes expected funding increases from the state and a real estate tax increase to the maximum index of 5 percent for district residents. The increase will raise tax rates in Clarion County to 44.5949 mills, up from the current rate of 43.9880 mills, and 32.8448 mills in Armstrong County, up from the current rate of 30.0738 mills.
According to district business manager Cheryl Motter, the final budgets shows revenue and expenditures for the upcoming school year totaling $21,278,349.60, up from the proposed final budget of $20,686,047 which was approved in May.
Motter noted that the increased final numbers in the budget were based on Redbank’s portion of one of three possible scenarios regarding projected state contributions to Pennsylvania school districts for basic and special education funding.
“PASBO (Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials) believes that basic education will get funded between $300 million and $500 million, and that special education will not go below $100 million,” she said, explaining that PASBO recommended that Redbank stick to the middle of the road option which projects $400 million for basic education and $150 million for special education across the state.
With that being said, Redbank’s final budget includes $9,897,726 for basic education, up from $9,289,035 in the proposed final budget, and $1,052,745 for special education, down from $1,069,135 in the proposed budget.
The decrease in special education funding, Motter said, was the result of a change in the district’s poverty ratio numbers.
“According to the new numbers that came out at the beginning of June, Redbank Valley is not as poor as we were when the original budget numbers came out,” she said, explaining that the classification of poverty is based on a variety of numbers, including the number of children who receive free and reduced lunches, as well as the mean income of the area.
Motter said that while the budget reflects the governor’s proposal, she only spent what she thought the district would get, creating a special contingency fund of $600,641, which reflects the difference between the initial and final state funding amounts.
“I just have that money in there as a cushion,” she said, noting that it can only be spent if the district receives what the governor is projecting. “Otherwise, it’s going to sit right there and never be spent.”
Board member Dr. John Kimmel, who serves as superintendent in the Union School District, said that his understanding is that the state projections for school funding could come in a lot lower than anticipated.
“Legislators are saying that schools were even funded because they got a lot of ESSER money,” he said. “They’re not wanting to give the money to the schools.”
Board member Jason Barnett concurred, citing a recent conversation between he and state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion).
“They’re not going to approve a budget that puts the next governor in a hole to start,” he said. “I wouldn’t count on everything being there.”
Motter said that the local revenue figure is still $4,914,766 and the state revenue is at a total of $14,764,060, as per the governor’s proposal, which could come in about $600,000 lower. The budget also reflects $1,599,523 in federal money.
The district’s biggest expenses include $7,397,592 for salaries, $5,182,421 for benefits and $3,437,730 in other purchased services.
The motion to approve the final budget passed in a 7-0 vote, with board member Mitch Blose participating online. Board members Dee Bell and Brent Wile were absent.
Board Green Lights Auditorium Project
In another business matter, the board heard a presentation from district architect Amos Rudolph and electrical engineer Eric Axel regarding the previously discussed renovation of the high school auditorium.
According to Rudolph, the project will include installation of a new sound system and theatrical lighting, as well as upgrading the “antiquated” general house lighting, cleaning up the walls, and removing and replacing the wall carpeting and ceiling tiles.
“The project was bid with a general contractor and an electrical contractor,” Rudolph said, noting that while four general contractors and four electrical contractors visited the site for the pre-bid meeting, the district only received two general contractor bids and one electrical contractor bid.
Because the electrical contractor bid came in higher than anticipated, Rudolph said that his team discussed potential savings totaling roughly $100,000, which included some changes and modifications to the existing theatrical lighting, and general lighting and sound system.
District Superintendent Amy Rupp said that there was some concern among school board members last week regarding retrofitting as opposed to replacing the existing equipment.
Regarding the bids, Rupp reported two options. Option one set the construction at $171,000 and the electrical at $495,000. Option two set construction at $171,000 and electrical at $396,000.
“We’re looking at $666,000 or $567,000, all covered by ESSERS,” Rupp said of the total cost of the project.
“To me, it seems like a no-brainer; we ought to go with the better one,” said board member Dr. Don Nair. “We have the money from the state.”
A motion was made and approved to award the sound and lighting bid to Penn Ohio Electric and approve the auditorium project as presented and discussed. The project was approved at $171,000 for construction, and $495,000 for lighting and sound at a total of $666,000.
Other Business
• The school board also approved a fund balance delegation resolution in the amount of $4,533,546 to be used to cover costs for PSERS and employee health insurance, as well as the district’s bond payment.
“It represents money that we set aside,” Motter said. “If no other money comes in for any reason, we can spend that part of the fund balance on those items.”
• The Emergency Instructional Time Request form was approved in a 4-3 vote, with Nair, Blose and Heidi Byers voting in opposition.
Rupp explained that completion of the form would allow the district to utilize remote instruction days if needed for the upcoming school year.