NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of the Redbank Valley School Board earlier this week discussed recommendations that came from the district’s most recent risk and vulnerability assessment conducted by the state police.

“We’re taking their advice and doing some equipment and building upgrades,” district superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp said following the brief Sept. 13 meeting, when the school board unanimously approved a four-year security plan as presented.

