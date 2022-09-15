NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of the Redbank Valley School Board earlier this week discussed recommendations that came from the district’s most recent risk and vulnerability assessment conducted by the state police.
“We’re taking their advice and doing some equipment and building upgrades,” district superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp said following the brief Sept. 13 meeting, when the school board unanimously approved a four-year security plan as presented.
One of the recommendations provided by state police was that the district consider purchasing a two-way radio system that could be utilized in each of the three buildings.
Board member Jason Barnett, who declared himself an advocate of a two-way radio system, asked questions about the scope of the proposed system.
“My thought on it is, we spent substantial money on scoreboards and other items,” he said. “I’m an advocate to do it right and be able to meet your needs.”
Using Brookville Area School District as an example, Barnett explained that it has repeaters on the county tower that gives the district substantial range.
“It was the same system the fire company would use,” he said.
Rupp said that, when explored earlier, the repeater system would cost about $12,000 to connect the buildings in the district.
Rupp said that the recommendation called for the “appropriate folks” such as the head custodian and the principals to have a radio so they could be contacted in the event that the internet or cell phone service goes down.
“I talked with the state policeman and he said you could go that route with the big thing, but at minimum this was kind of the best thing to do for now,” she said of the proposed system.
Board member Dee Bell raised a question regarding a backup plan in the event of an internet failure like the district experienced a few weeks ago.
“I was told a year ago that our lines never go down, we never lose total everything, then this came up that we were down,” he said. “Do we have a backup plan?”
Rupp reported that, while the phones are currently hooked into the internet, there was a corded phone for each building to hook into the fax line.
The superintendent also pointed out that the plan will be revisited each year when preparing the yearly budget, and everything will be approved again when bids come in.
Redbank Launches
Latest Videos
Awareness Campaign
Also following Tuesday evening’s meeting, Rupp said that the district recently launched an Awareness Campaign to provide awareness and education on a number of different causes that affect students in different ways.
“It’s something the counselors have been working on,” Rupp said of the Awareness Calendar, which focuses on a different student-relevent issue each month.
According to Rupp, September is National Suicide Prevention Month, October is National Bullying Prevention Month, November is Military and Military Family Appreciation Month, December is Random Acts of Kindness Month, January is Grief Awareness Month, February is Career Exploration Month, March is Mental Health Awareness Month, April is Green & Clean Environment Month and May is Redbank Valley Pride Month.
“It’s important to bring the students and community together to be aware of things that affect students in different ways,” Rupp said.
Due to the heaviness of many of the topics, Rupp said that the majority of the Awareness days will take place at the high school, with elementary students participating when appropriate.
Other Business
• Busing contracts were approved with Barrett Busing, Valley Lines Inc. and Minich Busing. Bell abstained from the vote.
• The second reading of the district’s Naloxone policy passed in a 7-2 vote, with board members Jason Barnett and Dee Bell voting no.
Approval was also given to the first readings of district policies including Conflict of Interest and Federal Fiscal Compliance/Uniform Grant Guidance, among others.
• Pam Criner was hired as a school psychologist in an 8-1 vote, with board member Mitch Blose voting no.
Carrie McIntire and Dr. Joe Harmon were also hired as auditorium stage managers. Board president Bill Reddinger abstained from the vote.
• The resignation of custodian Jeffrey Neiswonger was accepted, effective Sept. 8.
• Lynn Cole was added to the substitute school nurse list, and Debbie Stewart was added to the cafeteria substitute list, pending the submission of her clearances.