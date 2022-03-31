CLARION – A team of Redbank Valley Intermediate School students brought home top honors in their division last week in a statewide STEM competition in Clarion.
The Four Elements, a Redbank Valley fifth grade team comprised of Maelle Hook, Adelynn Pence, Cora Sturgeon and Abbey Altobelli, took first place overall in the fourth and fifth grade division at the March 23 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Design Challenge hosted by Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6. Under the leadership of elementary gifted/enrichment coordinator Jill Boyles, the Four Elements was one of five teams — four teams of fourth- and fifth-graders and one team of eighth-graders — to represent Redbank Valley at the challenge.
“The IU was excited to once again host this event face-to-face,” said IU education program specialist Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, noting that 80 fourth- through eighth-graders from five regional schools — Redbank Valley, Union, Clarion Area, Cranberry and Oil City — traveled to the Clarion-based IU to participate in the single-day competition. “The rooms were abuzz with excitement and joy from all — students, advisors, judges and IU headquarters staff.”
Sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific, this year’s STEM Design Challenge tasked the students with creating a prototype for a healthier, safer or cleaner public transportation system. Leading up to competition day, the teams kept a running design notebook, developed a blueprint, constructed a prototype and prepared a presentation.
“Our kids approached the challenge through the engineering design process,” Jill Boyles said, explaining that her students identified the problem, researched designs and solutions, brainstormed, drew a blueprint, built and tested the prototype and fixed any problems. “We spent both class time, and some after school and weekend hours working to get ready.”
According to Jill Boyles, prototypes could be constructed with K’Nex pieces and other recycled materials, and had to move somehow.
“It could be stationary and have the parts move the people, or it could be a new or improved vehicle,” she explained.
On the day of the competition at the IU, the teams were given two hours to use their blueprint designs and notes as a manual to rebuild their prototypes on site.
“No pieces could be brought to the competition already joined,” Wilcox Boyles noted.
After reconstructing their prototypes, Wilcox Boyles said, the teams then shared a two-minute presentation with a panel of judges explaining their project and how it met the challenge requirements. This year’s judges included Hugh Henry of Pest Management Inc.; Bridget Kennedy, Science in Motion, Clarion University; George Alexander, Risk Analyst with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; Christina Gibbs, PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator; Amanda Kanouff, Penn State Extension Educator for 4-H Youth, Jefferson County; and Dr. Mike Bright, Electrical and Computer Engineering Professor at Grove City College.
Teams also participated in critical thinking challenges and a career exploration module led by Carly Taylor of EVERFI, who talked to the students about STEM careers in transportation. Additionally, the students had the opportunity to show and talk about their projects with their peers.
“The kids were very excited to be competing in an actual in-person challenge,” Jill Boyles said of her Redbank teams, adding that she believes the competition gave the students a reason to want to come to school and participate. “We truly need programs that can promote research and engineering.”
Along with the Four Elements, two other Redbank Valley teams also brought home awards in the fourth and fifth grade division at last Wednesday’s competition. The Free Range Chickens — a fifth grade team comprised of Jace Clowser, Liam Heaney and Ava Alwine, with special mention to Caine Monrean who was not able to attend the competition — received the Creativity award for its design, while the STEM Squad — a fourth grade team comprised of Bryella Pence, Emma Schrecengost, Kyndal Darr and Jacey Greenawalt — took the award for Best Blueprint.
One team from Union School District was also honored in the fourth and fifth grade division, as the Union STEAM team — comprised of students Emma Kifer, Owen Klein, Scarlett Jones and Elaina Crew — won the award for Challenge Success. The Union teams were under the leadership of team advisor Jake Weckerly.
In addition, three teams from the Clarion Area School District also earned awards. In the fourth and fifth grade division, the Skywalkers team — comprised of Wes Breniman, Alyssa Strain and Daniel Davis — took the award for Best Design, while the Creative Thinkers team — comprised of Hunter Wayland, Camden Simpson, Landon Martin and Mia Brown — won the Best Presentation award. Clarion’s Team Train Pals — comprised of Ashlyn Clark, Kara Wilson, Lucas Ion and Addison Owen — took third place in the sixth through eighth grade division. Teams from Clarion Area were led by team advisors Christin McNeil and Shari Campbell.
First place teams from each division — including Redbank’s the Four Elements — will represent Riverview IU6 and their district at the virtual state competition in May.
“It was evident that all of the students worked hard on their projects,” Wilcox Boyles said, pointing out that the students who participated in the STEM challenge not only develop career readiness skills, but also learn the value of communication, teamwork, problem solving and critical thinking. “We have some amazing young minds at work, and I can’t wait to see how they each shape their own future and shape our world.”