The following was issued on Friday by the representative of the Redbank Valley Education Association:
"This afternoon (Friday, Sept. 3), the Redbank Valley Education Association provided Mrs. Amy Rupp, the acting Superintendent, with official notification that if the labor dispute is not resolved by September 13th, the teachers will strike at the beginning of that workday. The current contract expired on June 30, 2019.
"The members of the RVEA authorized their Negotiating Team to issue a strike notice back in November 2020 and reauthorized again at the beginning of this school year.
"On August 30, 2021, the Association submitted a proposal to the District including health insurance and salary concessions saving the District nearly $1 million dollars over the life of the contract. The District refused to accept our proposal, did not offered a counter proposal, and has not offered dates to meet. After 800 days without a contract, the Association has been given no choice but to issue our strike notification for Monday, September 13th."