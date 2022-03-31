NEW BETHLEHEM – Parents and guardians of Redbank Valley’s 2022-2023 kindergarten students are invited to an informational meeting regarding kindergarten registration on Thursday, April 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the district’s primary school, located at 600 Vine Street, in New Bethlehem.
During the meeting, the kindergarten registration process, which includes tests and screenings, will be explained. Also discussed will be the educational and behavioral expectations of an incoming kindergartener. The elementary nurse will explain all of the required immunizations and health care screenings for Pennsylvania’s kindergarten students. Parents will receive a packet of registration materials that must be completed for the day of registration.
Incoming kindergarten students are invited to join their parents and guardians for the meeting. During that time, they will tour the primary building and take part in a story time with district kindergarten teachers. Childcare for children other than the incoming kindergarteners will not be provided.
Parents unable to attend the informational meeting should call the school at (814) 275-2680 to make arrangements to pick up the kindergarten registration packet prior to kindergarten registration which will be held from April 27-29.