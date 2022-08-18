NEW BETHLEHEM – All students in the Redbank Valley School District will have the opportunity to receive free school meals beginning with the 2022-23 school year.

In his report to the school board at Tuesday’s meeting, Redbank Valley cafeteria manager David Reitz announced that the district qualifies for funding that provides every student in the district a free breakfast and a free lunch.

