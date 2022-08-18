NEW BETHLEHEM – All students in the Redbank Valley School District will have the opportunity to receive free school meals beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
In his report to the school board at Tuesday’s meeting, Redbank Valley cafeteria manager David Reitz announced that the district qualifies for funding that provides every student in the district a free breakfast and a free lunch.
Reitz explained that the funding comes from the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, and is based on the district’s number of directly certified free students.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), CEP is “a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas.” The program allows eligible schools to “serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.”
Reimbursement for eligible schools is based on the number of students who participate in “other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF),” the USDA states.
“We have never qualified in the past, [but] we do now, and we will take advantage of it,” Reitz said after the meeting, noting that the change will take effect this school year, which begins for students on Wednesday, Aug. 24. “This is for all students of any family income.”
Reitz went on to say that with a 30 percent increase in inflation everywhere, district families are really struggling, especially those who don’t qualify for free and reduced lunches.
“I think that’s one way [the district] can help the community out,” he said, pointing out that district families spend a minimum of $500 per year on school lunches. “That’s something they can now put toward their grocery bill, gasoline bill or utility bills.”
Reitz said that another advantage of CEP is that students no longer have to worry about the self-consciousness that is often associated with free and reduced lunches.
“Without embarrassment, they can just walk up and get the meals,” he said. “Everyone eats for free.”
Noting that there has been an increase in the number of a la carte items and second lunches, Reitz said there is potential for additional income to still be generated.
“It’s my hope that the free lunches will result in a higher a la carte sales to help offset any costs to the district,” Reitz added, pointing out that the district can opt out of CEP at any time.
School board member Dr. John Kimmel agreed, stating his assumption that even if a family doesn’t pay for a first meal, “some of that money would probably go into an a la carte item or a second, which would still mean some of that additional revenue on top of that.”
Reitz pointed out after the meeting that several neighboring school districts including Union, Brookville and Clarion Area Elementary also utilize the CEP program.
“Union has been doing it for a few years, even before COVID,” he said.
Reitz went on to explain that the district has been participating in a similar program since the onset of COVID. The national free lunch program, which ran from March 2020 through this past June, also enabled districts to provide meals to all families.
“We did see a 5 percent increase in participation with the free lunches the last couple of years,” Reitz told the board, noting that the district will receive more in reimbursements by participating in the CEP than continuing with the Free, Reduced, Paid option.
“I think we should do it,” he continued. “Financially, it makes sense.”
Board members voted unanimously to participate in the CEP program. It was also noted that costs above and beyond the reimbursement will be absorbed by the cafeteria or the district.
Other Business
• Board members approved the purchase of new playground equipment for the intermediate school at a cost of $44,091 using ESSERs funding.
District superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp said after the meeting that the current playground at the Hawthorn school was “deemed unsafe” and has been torn down.
Officials said it will take between 10 and 12 weeks for the new equipment to be installed.
• Approval was also given to a change order with Caliber Construction in the amount of $16,121 to install additional insulation in certain areas of the auditorium ceiling to help with condensation issues.
• New extracurricular rates for vans and buses were also approved. The rates increased from $1 to $1.75 per mile for vans, and from $2 to $3 per mile for buses. The layover rate for drivers was also increased from $6 to $8 per hour.
• After the motion failed at a previous meeting, board members reconsidered and approved the first reading of the district’s Naloxone policy.
• The board voted to move forward with impending arbitration with the Redbank Valley Education Association regarding the hiring of a non-union member to the position of athletic director.
• Approval was also given to an agreement with Bramlet Enterprises LLC for security personnel at a total cost of $49,560.
Rupp said that the security personnel will remain the same as in previous years.
• The resignations of school psychologist Samantha Bookamer, effective Aug. 16, paraprofessional Kelly Dubia and junior high assistant soccer coach Casey Sturgeon were accepted.
• Janet Yarger was hired as an elementary aide, and Jessica McCauley was hired as assistant junior high soccer coach.
In addition, Lauren Smith and Jessica Matacic were approved as volunteers for junior high and varsity volleyball, and Trenton Bowersox was approved as a volunteer for junior high and varsity football.