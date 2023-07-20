NEW BETHLEHEM – With her graduation from Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine this spring, a local woman’s childhood dream of becoming a veterinarian is finally becoming a reality.
Beginning this August, Dr. Cecelia Harmon will join the ranks as the newest full-time associate veterinarian at Drummond Animal Hospital in New Bethlehem.
“I’m excited to fix up some animals while serving my community,” said Harmon, a New Bethlehem area native and daughter of Dr. Joe and Kelli Harmon. “I love it here; this is where I live, and the fact that I get the honor and privilege to take care of the animals in this town is super exciting for me.”
From the time she was three years old, Harmon said she knew she wanted to be a veterinarian.
“I don’t ever remember not wanting to be a veterinarian,” she said, recalling telling her parents that she didn’t want to go back to kindergarten because it wasn’t vet school. “I think it’s just what God wanted me to do.”
After graduating high school and earning a bachelor’s degree in biology from PennWest Clarion in 2019, Harmon moved on to Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, where she earned a four-year doctorate degree in veterinary medicine.
“All of the vet schools in the country are accredited and have really good programs, so it just came down to location,” Harmon said of her decision to attend the Virginia-based school, noting that she was drawn to the campus’ rural location. “It gave me Penn State vibes.”
Harmon said that during her time in veterinary school, she worked with experienced veterinarians in several hospitals throughout Pennsylvania and around the country. Given the current veterinarian shortage, she noted that she had many opportunities for employment, but when the decision came for life beyond school, she chose home.
“I’ve worked at Drummond’s since 2017, starting as a pre-vet student getting my shadowing hours,” she said of her decision to return to the New Bethlehem area. “Dr. Nicole [Drummond] and Dr. Brian [Byers] were the first veterinarians to encourage my dreams and have been incredible mentors throughout vet school.”
She said that another deciding factor contributing to her choice of where to practice was the range of patients seen at Drummond’s.
“There aren’t really a lot of other hospitals in the area that see everything with four legs,” she said. “That’s kind of what I went to school for.”
Harmon added that, while she is looking forward to caring for all four-legged patients, she is especially excited about working with cats.
“I feel that cats get unfairly overlooked in vet med,” she said, pointing out that all veterinary research is conducted on dogs with the results extrapolated for cats, despite the fact that they are a unique species.
“Cats hide their illnesses so much more, so they’re a little bit trickier,” Harmon continued. “When people bring in a cat that’s sick, it’s probably a whole lot sicker than a dog is with the same symptoms.”
Although she really wants to focus on cats and their unique problems, Harmon said it will not come at the expense of treating all animals. She said that when she starts full-time at Drummond’s next month, she will be rendering all types of pet care including surgeries, sick appointments, wellness appointments, behavioral consultations, and end of life care and euthanasia.
“To have that pet die where they want to die, in their own home, is really special,” Harmon said about a specific type of end-of-life care that can be especially meaningful.
When it comes to offering advice for young people interested in becoming a veterinarian, Harmon said that, in addition to focusing on grades and extracurricular activities, they should start calling around and seeing where they can job shadow.
“It’s a really awesome job, but what they show on TV really isn’t what the job is,” she cautioned. “I think it’s important to get a really good understanding of what you actually do as a veterinarian because what they show on movies and television is misleading.”
Harmon lamented the fact that oftentimes veterinarians are often the brunt of burnout and pet owner disrespect.
“Veterinarians get into the job because we all love animals so much,” she said, noting that both veterinarians and pet owners want the same thing — to help the animals.
She encouraged pet owners to always ask questions if they are frustrated or unsure about the veterinary care provided to their animal.
“I want to help every animal the most I can, and most other veterinarians feel the same way,” Harmon said.
All things considered, however, Harmon said again that it is really nice being able to work in and call New Bethlehem home.
“It’s really nice working in a small community because you know your people even outside of treating their animals,” she said. “I’ve shadowed at other hospitals in bigger places, and they don’t know their clients at all. It’s a big perk.”
To schedule an appointment with Harmon or any of the other veterinarians at Drummond Animal Hospital, call (814) 275-3222 during normal business hours.