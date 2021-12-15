NEW BETHLEHEM – The calendar year may be coming to a close, but last week’s virtual meeting of the Redbank Valley School Board marked the start of a new journey for the district’s four newly-elected school board members.
Prior to the start of the regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, board members held their organizational meeting for 2022.
During the brief meeting, the school board welcomed four newly elected board members — Region I representative Brent Wile, Region II representative Mitch Blose, and Region III representatives Dr. John Kimmel and Heidi Byers — to the table of nine board members.
Wile, Blose, Kimmel and Byers will serve alongside returning members Bill Reddinger, Ann Kopnitsky, Jason Barnett, Dr. Donald Nair and Dee Bell.
Following the oath of office administered by district solicitor William Hager, the board elected officers for 2022.
Reddinger and Kopnitsky retained their positions as board president and vice president respectively. Additionally, Nair was elected as the board legislative representative, while Kimmel and Blose will represent the district at the Clarion County Career Center. Kopnitsky will continue her representation at Intermediate Unit No. 6.
In other business at the Dec. 8 meeting, school board members heard a proposal from Louis Liguore of Johnson Controls detailing several upgrades to the heating system at the intermediate and high school buildings.
“They did these two schools because we had a flood a few years ago at the primary building, and all of these things have been updated at that school and replaced because of flood damage,” district superintendent Amy Rupp said of the proposals.
Describing a variety of issues including missing parts and temporary fixes, Liguore told the board that his proposal called for workers to open every unit, clean and grease everything, calibrate the units and make sure the motors work. The company would also give the district a full report of any deficiencies there might be in both schools.
Turning his attention specifically to the high school hallway vents, Liguore explained that at some point, the vents had been disconnected and dampers were either forced shut or left as they were found. In order to address an ongoing humidity issue at the high school, he said that those vents need to be repaired.
“[We need to] make sure that everything is working properly to try to get some of that hot air and that humidity out of the building,” he said.
Liguore also recommended a Metasys automation control system upgrade. The district is currently utilizing version seven of the system, while the latest system is a version 11.
“What we want with the Metasys system is to have your team be competent enough so that you can be self-reliant,” he said, recommending that district maintenance staff be trained on operating the system. “You bought the Metasys system, you own it, we want you to be empowered to use it.”
Board president Bill Reddinger asked for an estimate of the increase in efficiency the district might see if the upgrades are done.
“We have an energy team that can look at your facilities and do an energy audit and see what’s going on,” Liguore said. “The controls upgrade, and not having [the system] run all the time, will absolutely help you save some energy.”
In keeping with her five-year plan to improve district maintenance, Rupp suggested that the board immediately contract with Johnson Controls to assess all classrooms at the high school and intermediate school and restore heating to all units at a cost of $35,210; install a Metasys system for local and remote control of the heating and air system for the entire district at a cost of $99,920; and repair and upgrade the hallway vents at the high school at a cost of $10,900.
“These are really the top three things to get started and get things back to baseline,” Rupp said.
District maintenance supervisor Jim Jones agreed, noting that the outdated system just needs an upgrade.
“Fundamentally, that’s the issue,” he said.
Citing the district’s plan to use ESSRs II funding to pay for the proposed upgrades, Kimmel questioned whether the district is following federal guidelines for spending the COVID relief money.
“Are we following the federal procurement guidelines to make sure we can use federal funds for the project?” he asked. “Is Johnson Controls on COSTARS or one of the state contracts that we can utilize them without going out for bid and following that process?”
Liguore said that, while the company is on the state COSTARS program, which does not meet the federal requirements for the ESSRs money, they are also a member of Sourcewell, a national contract, which does.
With further questions regarding items included in the proposal and funding, Bell recommended tabling the motion until a later meeting and Barnett agreed.
“I think this would be worthwhile to review with our buildings and grounds committee,” Barnett said noting that Johnson Controls is not the only provider that does controls. “I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with it, I personally don’t have a good enough grasp to vote on it.”
Following the discussion, the board voted to table all three motions regarding the proposed heating upgrades.
Other Business
• The school calendar was amended to include a half day of classes for students on Thursday, Dec. 23, as well as a remote learning day on Friday, Feb. 11 for parent teacher conferences.
• A contract was approved with Dale Kirsch, a retired school district business manager, to work with Redbank’s business office at a rate of $70 per hour on-site and $60 per hour remotely, at a total cost not to exceed $2,000.
Rupp explained that Kirsch, who has worked with Redbank’s business office in the past, will assist the business office in locating some discrepancies in the district’s annual audit.
• Approval was given for district administration to proceed with developing a preliminary budget in order to file for Act I exceptions for retirement, special education and debt service for the 2022-23 school year.
• The board approved the transfer of $500,000 from the district’s fund balance to the capital reserve account with the PA Treasurer’s INVEST Program for local governments. Blose and Byers voted against the motion.
• Nickoi Ciciarelli was hired as a school psychologist at an annual salary of $69,859, plus 10 summer days, for a total cost of $112,866.
• The resignations of high school secretary Keli Michel, effective Nov. 5, and paraprofessional Wendy Edmonds, effective Nov. 4, were accepted.
• Dan Ion was approved as the junior high boys basketball assistant coach at a total cost of $2,646. Lynne Jones was also approved as a Valley Lines bus driver.