RESTON, Va. – A local chapter of the Tri-M Music Honor Society was among 37 middle and high schools recently recognized as national and state chapters of the year by the National Association for Music Education (NAfME).
Redbank Valley High School’s Tri-M Music Honor Society chapter was named the Eastern Division’s State Chapter of the Year for Pennsylvania. This school year, Tri-M chapters in each of the six NAfME divisions were recognized as State Chapters of the Year.
In addition to the State Chapters of the Year, NAfME also announced the 2021-2022 National Chapter of the Year, a program designed to motivate and reward chapters that perform service projects, encourage chapter officers to perform their duties properly, and increase awareness and interest in what other Tri-M chapters are doing.
The Tri-M National Chapter of the Year (Junior and Senior) will receive an engraved permanent service plaque along with the Chapter of the Year Scholarship award, presented by Schmidt Vocal Arts, which must be used to fund a professional development activity for the chapter including, but not limited to, clinicians, master classes, field trips, conference travel or summer music program scholarships. Runners-up also received scholarships for their schools.
The Tri-M Music Honor Society is the international music honor society for middle/junior high and high school students.