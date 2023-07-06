NEW BETHLEHEM – The Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) recently welcomed its newest officer to the force.
On Friday, June 30, Jordan Waclav was sworn in by District Judge Jeffrey Miller as a full-time police officer with the regional force, which covers New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn boroughs.
“I’m looking forward to helping the community and all the people around me,” Waclav said of starting with the SCCRPD.
A Ford City native, Waclav said he lived several different places following his high school graduation. After a stint in the military, and working in a variety of jobs including windows and doors and construction, he settled in Utah.
Presented with an opportunity to move back to western Pennsylvania, Waclav said he felt a calling to pursue a career in law enforcement.
“I was looking for something outside of construction,” he said. “I wanted a start fresh with a career I enjoyed.”
Waclav entered the police academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) in January, under a new program offered by the regional board that oversees the SCCRPD. The program covers police academy tuition and living expenses for the cadet, who in return, must agree to serve at least two years with the local police force.
“Jordan is the first of three cadets to complete the program,” SCCRPD Chief Robert Malnofsky said, noting that Waclav graduated from the academy in June, while the other two cadets are expected to graduate in December.
According to Malnofsky, Waclav’s hiring brings the department to two full-time and two part-time officers. The increase in officers will help alleviate some of the stress the department has been feeling since losing a full-time officer a few months ago.
“It’s been a roller coaster ride since I came here more than four years ago,” Malnofsky said of officer retention, noting that it is now the job of the regional police board to retain the officers that are trained. “It has to be a group effort to keep the police force moving forward and not backwards.”
Malnofsky also touted the local communities for being ahead of the curve when it comes to the regionalization of police services.
“Regionalization is now gaining ground all over Pennsylvania, and New Bethlehem was already doing it,” he said, pointing to up-and-coming regionalized forces in Clearfield and Lawrence counties, Beaver County, Southern Armstrong County and Allegheny County. “It’s really a win-win for all involved.”
Malnofsky said that Waclav will start his first official day as a SCCRPD officer on Monday, July 10.
“I was given this opportunity, and it’s been amazing ever since,” Waclav said. “It’s been a long road, but I’m glad to be here.”