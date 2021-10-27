NEW BETHLEHEM – Local officials working on a regional police force agreement have been cautious about not counting their chickens until they hatch. But it was the police officers themselves who had to bring actual chickens home to roost recently in New Bethlehem.
During a meeting on Oct. 19 in which New Bethlehem Borough Council members discussed changes to the multi-municipal police agreement now being developed, a rooster “terrorizing the borough” stole the police-themed show.
“We have roosters and chickens on the loose in the borough,” New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows told council members last week. He noted, with a bit of a smirk, that the fowl had run afoul of the law after “apparently terrorizing the borough.”
“This rooster, he was a smart one,” the mayor said, noting that the owner of the animals was apparently not aware of the borough’s ordinance prohibiting the ownership of barnyard pets.
Barrows later explained that the rooster and chickens were located at a home along Penn Street, and that the resident had originally brought them home as part of their children’s school project.
The animals occasionally would escape from their chicken coop and fenced-in yard.
“Once the resident was made aware of the ordinance violation, they were very cordial, polite and happy to comply,” Barrows said, noting that the resident was given 10 days to find a new home outside of the borough for the rooster and chickens.
Later in the borough council meeting, members discussed the articles of agreement for the proposed Southern Clarion Regional Police Department, with council member Sandy Mateer proposing a number of changes to the agreement among New Bethlehem, Hawthorn, Rimersburg and East Brady boroughs.
Mateer said the wording changes she proposed were designed to make the agreement as flexible as possible, so that the new regional police department could operate as easily as it could.
“I want to make sure this is going to work for them long-term,” she said, noting that she did not want to see a repeat of what happened a number of years ago when the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority spent years expanding into surrounding municipalities, only to have the group quickly fall apart.
With the changes in hand, Barrows, who is serving on the police regionalization board, said he would get the revised document out to the other municipalities as quickly as possible. He had noted that while original plans had called for the new police force to be up and running by Jan. 1, the timeline will likely need to be adjusted.
“We’ll do what we can to make it work,” he said.
Other Business
• The council agreed to move ahead with lighting improvements at the Scout Hall Park basketball court. Officials said that electrician Bill Reddinger will replace the current lights with LED light fixtures at a cost of $1,241. Council members said that money was available in a court renovation account to make the upgrades.
• Members also agreed to move ahead with the purchase of a new borough maintenance truck, which will be partially funded through a USDA grant.
• With 2022 budget meetings being set, Mateer noted that the borough currently stands in a better financial position this year than last year. She added, however, that the situation could change as gas prices and other costs continue to go up. Mateer also said the borough has about $18,000 outstanding in property taxes yet to be paid by property owners.
• The council named Luca Montana as the borough’s new grave opening company for the borough cemetery.
• Barrows told members that the Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. Engineering firm will visit New Bethlehem on Monday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. for a presentation at the Alltel/Windstream building along Lafayette Street regarding community revitalization work they are doing in municipalities throughout Pennsylvania and how they can help the New Bethlehem area and Redbank Valley community through planning, asset innovation and infrastructure investments. The presentation will also outline various funding opportunities that may be available. Barrows said the presentation is open to the public and local community leaders. Projects may include recreation planning, municipal water and wastewater, land development, transportation, water resources, geographic information systems (GIS) and more.