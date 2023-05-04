CLARION – Three candidates for the office of Clarion County Register and Recorder recently participated in a forum arranged by the Clarion County League of Women Voters that was held at the Clarion Main Street Center.
Rebekah Weckerly of Redbank Township, Misty Ditz of Fryburg and Amy Winger of Knox are all seeking the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary election. No Democrats are included on the ballot this spring.
Each candidate was allowed to have an opening remark and a one minute closing statement as part of the forum. The audience could submit individual questions for the candidates that were reviewed by the LWV to avoid duplication.
What follows are the candidates’ complete introductory remarks, and their closing remarks.
Opening Statements
• Rebekah Weckerly — “I am the Deputy Register and Recorder for Clarion County and I’m the only candidate with experience in the Register and Recorder’s Office. I record deeds and other land documents, including e-recordings. This year I have recorded over 400 e-recordings just since January. I have probated numerous estates over the years, and I follow each of the estates through their course, ensuring that all state laws are being followed.
“I’m responsible for the daily accounting of the orphans court, registered wills, and monthly for accounting reports to the commonwealth. For recorder of deeds, I administer marriage license and docket petitions and orders from the court.
“While the register office does not do any abstracting, I am regularly helping residents find the documents they are looking for. I am uniquely qualified for this position, for the fact that I am the only candidate who is performing daily and nearly all facets at the office.
“I work side by side with Greg Mortimer and he is endorsing me.”
• Misty Ditz — “For almost 11 years I’ve worked for Clarion and Forest counties. I spent almost three years here in Clarion County working in the assessment office, where I learned all about land transfers, reading and researching deeds, property taxes, millage rates per capita, homestead applications, and how to assess properties.
“I then spent eight years in Forest County where I was in the assessment tax claim office, before spending the last five years as a tax claim director and also acting as the right-to-know officer.
“I processed land transfers, wrote my own deeds for the tax sale properties, distributed delinquent tax money collected in office, and from the sales to the county municipalities and school district.
“I digitized the 11,000 property record cards, and I did deep research to establish all the current owners for Forest County. I spent a lot of time with the attorney’s office while filing all the required court proceedings for the tax sales. I’m no stranger to realty transfer tax statements of value tax sale distribution at monthly incoming money distribution. I was able to distribute over $500,000 in taxpayer money that had been mismanaged.”
• Amy Winger — “I have a paralegal degree from Clarion University, and I started my career in 1996 with a local title company. Over the next 11 years, I worked with that title company, as well as several local Realtors, law firms and gas companies, building my skillset. In 2007, I made the decision to open up my own business called Winger Courthouse Research. I have over 20 years of experience of working within the recorder’s office.
“The current administration often refers me when someone calls needing a title search. I am currently working on the judicial sales searches for the tax claim office, and even the current county commissioners have had me do different research projects for the county. I have also searched multiple sections of the rails-to-trails across four counties.
“Because of my extensive courthouse experience and being a successful small business owner, I have the skills, experience, and knowledge necessary to be Clarion County’s next recorder of needs.”
Closing Statements
• Amy Winger — “The other candidates will tell you that they are the most experienced when it comes to running for office, and I do not discount that because I feel we’re all partially qualified and have some experience.
“However, we all have different ranges of qualifications, whether it’s from working for Mr. Mortimer for a few years, or as a private abstracter in different offices over several years.
“I do not possess all of the qualifications to run this office, and I’m being honest, none of us do. However, I’m the fast learner, dedicated to the position and very well organized and have several business contacts to reach out to for learning purposes.
“I have and currently maintained business relationships with several abstracters, attorneys and other office employees in Clarion, Venango, Forest and Warren counties. I’m very detail-oriented and committed to do an amazing job maintaining all of the records that Mr. Mortimer has spent his life’s work on. I promise to make him and Clarion County proud.”
• Rebekah Weckerly — “I would like to just thank the people that have helped me. I’ve received much support from various people and I do appreciate that. I am in the office every day and I do my very best job.
“I took an oath to be in the office and I am dedicated to upholding that oath, and I’m looking forward to continuing that, hopefully upon election as register and recorder.
“It’s something that I find very important. Greg has left basically a legacy in Clarion County, and to honor that and the documents that the residents of Clarion are entrusting us in the Register and Recorder’s Office is an honor in itself. This is the most important thing that I will be doing in the office if elected.”
• Misty Ditz — “It would be an honor to serve Clarion County as the next female register and recorder. The last female register and recorder was Margaret Curll when she served one term from 1928 to 1931.
“I have worked on this. I have worked hard over the last 20 years honing my skillset and I have an extensive knowledge of the Register and Recorder’s Office. I have a solid reputation in Clarion and the surrounding counties. My goal if elected, would be to build on the foundation that has been established by the current administration.
“I would like to see the older records moving in a more digitally focused direction. As I stated in my opening remarks, the current administration often refers me to the public and the commissioners trust my work on county projects. I ask the voters of Clarion County to make it an informed and educated decision on May 16.”