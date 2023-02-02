NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Area Community Choir will begin practicing for the 2023 Easter Cantata on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.
Practice sessions will continue on alternating Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Monday evenings at 7 p.m.
The cantata will be presented at 2 p.m. on Palm Sunday, April 2 and at 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 7.
These presentations will also be at the First Church of God.
Those interested in singing should plan to attend one of the first practices.
The 60-voice choir, under the direction of Bill Young, is made up of members from area churches.
Participation in the choir is open to anyone in the Redbank Valley area who likes to sing.