CLARION – As kids and families look for ways to reconnect with their communities and tap into meaningful in-person activities, Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) returns this spring to northwestern Pennsylvania, complete with a day of pre-festival events hosted by Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
In partnership with Midwestern IU IV, Northwest Tri-County IU No. 5, Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6, Seneca Highlands IU No. 9, ARIN IU No. 28 and various community event hosts, northwestern Pennsylvania will host more than 100 events designed to inspire active learning during the RLDAA Festival May 12-23.
These events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school). The majority of events are free.
At a time when parents, educators and caregivers are making summer plans to fill gaps in children’s academic and social experiences, the national festival of more than 1,000 events celebrating learning innovation taps into the dynamic programming of a variety of partner organizations — from local schools, museums, libraries, community hubs, tech startups and more.
Leading up to RLDAA Festival in northwestern Pennsylvania, Clarion University will host four “pre-festival” events free of charge for children and their families to participate. Three events will take place on Saturday, April 30 including:
• Family Bike Safety Clarion University hosted by CUP Adventure Club from 10 a.m. to noon. Join CUP Adventure Club and Clarion County Sheriff to learn about bicycle safety before taking a short bike ride to the picnic area behind Lost in the Wilds. CUP students will provide activities to promote responsible trail use and tips for successful family bike rides.
• Salsa Time! hosted by the Clarion University Residency Students from noon to 2 p.m., complete with learning and gardening resources. The first 50 families to pre-register will receive a grow your own salsa garden kit. Kits can be picked up at Gemmell Student Complex during the event.
• Rock Painting hosted by Clarion University Students Educating Young Children from noon to 2 p.m. in Room 250/252 of the Gemmell Student Complex. Copies of the book “Stick and Stone” will be given on a first come first serve basis and read throughout the afternoon.
A fourth event, Cinco de Mayo STEAM Party — Community Learning Workshop, will be held on Thursday, May 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event will feature an evening of reading, arts and crafts as attendees learn about Cinco de Mayo and Mexican history and culture.
“This is a great way to elevate our community partners. Local libraries, community learning centers and studios, museums and schools are all doing great things and engaging students in hands-on learning events,” said Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, spokesperson of Remake Learning Days of Northwestern PA. “During Remake Learning Days, we get to highlight that innovation and become a connected community helping spark new interests which could potentially develop into a life-long passion and a possible career path for our youth.”
For more information, a complete list of Remake Learning Days events, including the Clarion University pre-festival events, and registration information, visit www.remakelearningdays.org/northwesternpa.