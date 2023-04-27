CLARION – In preparation for its third annual learning festival May 4-23, Remake Learning Days Northwestern PA will team up with PennWest Clarion student organizations and the School of Education to host four pre-festival events beginning this weekend.
Remake Learning Days takes place across Northwestern Pennsylvania. The event is paralleled by regional Remake Learning Days festivals happening across 15 regions across the United States, including six regions within Pennsylvania, and spanning the globe, with three international locations in Uruguay, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The majority of events are free to youth and families.
The following pre-festival events are free and open to the public and will take place April 29 and 30, and May 1 and 2 in Clarion:
• April 29 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. — Bloom with a Book, Stevens Hall at PennWest Clarion. Participants will receive seeds and all of the materials to plant flowers and a book in a grab-and-go bag. Pre-registration required.
• April 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. — Canvas and Collage Workshop, Gemmell Student Complex at PennWest Clarion. Paint a mini canvas to help create a community-generated piece of artwork.
• May 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Discover WPSU Field Trip and Activity Kits, Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6. This event is for educators and families to experience the WPSU Virtual Field Trip Activity Kits.
• May 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. — May Day Play Day, Gemmell Student Complex at PennWest Clarion. A cardboard arcade, readers’ theatre, art stations and more.
For a full list of Remake Learning Day events in northwestern Pennsylvania, visit
www.remakelearningdays.org/find-events/fwp_region=northwesternpa&fwp_paged=2.
Remake Learning Days Northwestern PA promotes the value of education and provides access to community assets. It invites children and their families to pursue learning opportunities in their own backyard, including local libraries, conservation districts, YMCAs, art studios and more.
“Remake Learning Days opens our eyes to the lessons that surround us every day,” said Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 Education Program Specialist.
Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 is coordinating the event in collaboration with Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5, Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9, ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 and Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV.