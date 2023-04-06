FOXBURG – Hailed for their performances of “uncompromising power, intensity and spiritual depth,” the internationally acclaimed Alexander String Quartet will return to Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall on Sunday, April 16, for a 2 p.m. concert.
Celebrating its 42nd anniversary in 2023, the Alexander String Quartet has performed in the major music capitals of five continents, securing its standing among the world’s premier ensembles. Formed in New York City in 1981, the quartet captured international attention in 1985 as the first American quartet to win the London (now Wigmore) International String Quartet Competition. They have established themselves as important advocates of new music, commissioning dozens of new works, and are widely admired for their interpretations of Beethoven, Mozart and Shostakovich. The quartet’s recordings have won international critical acclaim.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for ARCA members and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org, or call to reserve tickets at (724) 659-3153.
After the concert, guests can enjoy a wine and cheese reception at the Red Brick Gallery and Gift Shop to meet the artists at the opening of the exhibit of Pittsburgh photographer Roy Engelbrecht from 4 to 6 p.m.